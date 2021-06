According to the latest rumors, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon could be in the running for a head coach position. Hammon, one of the WNBA’s most successful basketball players, joined the Spurs in 2014 as the NBA’s first female full-time assistant coach. Now, however, fans are calling on the league to shake things up and recruit Hammon to a head coach position, which would make her the first female head coach in NBA history. In a recent article, DraftKing Nation claimed that Hammon was interviewing for head coach positions at Orlando Magic and the Portland Trail Blazers.