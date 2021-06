Tim Tebow has a long way to go. While he did have an impressive catch-and-run during Monday's minicamp session, the former Broncos and Jets quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner has his work cut out for him if he is going to make the Jaguars' 53-man roster as a tight end. CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco, who has covered the Jaguars since their inaugural season, took in Tebow's first minicamp practice in nearly a decade.