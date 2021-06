Defending champions Karachi Kings and 2017 title champions Peshawar Zalmi will take on each other in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six later today. The tournament is becoming interesting after Karachi Kings, unfortunately, lost the last two games while Multan Sultans bagged two consecutive wins. Peshawar Zalmi also looks to pose a fight back and this makes the fight for the third and fourth qualification place quite interesting indeed.