Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Hadley leads by 4 entering Palmetto Championship final round

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dl2Hr_0aT1XdCY00

RIDGELAND, S.C. — (AP) — Chesson Hadley finished off his third round Sunday morning, shooting a 68 for a four-stroke lead at the rain-delayed Palmetto Championship.

Hadley was among four players who couldn't complete the 18th hole at Congaree on Saturday as lightning and severe storms hit the area. Hadley closed with a par to stand at 14-under 199, four ahead of Harris English.

Hadley had a chance to extend his lead upon his return but missed a 5-footer for birdie that lipped out.

“I’m in a great spot, no questions asked. I’ve got to keep my head down,” he said. “The pedal is accelerating, we’re not braking.”

English, whose round also was delayed, made par on the final hole for a 67. He and Hadley will be paired together in the final round Sunday afternoon.

Garrick Higgo of South Africa, who completed his third round before the stoppage, was alone in third at 8 under.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, paired with Hadley on Saturday, had been tied with Higgo before play was halted. But Johnson put his second shot over the 18th green and made bogey for a 73. He was part of a group of four players at 7 under, seven shots behind.

Hadley is seeking his second career PGA Tour win and first in seven years.

The tournament at Congaree filled in for the RBC Canadian Open, which was canceled for a second straight year due to COVID-19.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https:twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Open#Palmetto Championship#Ridgeland#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
South Africa
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Hadley on Palmetto collapse: 'freakin' awful'

Chesson Hadley was on the cusp of his first PGA Tour win in seven years on Sunday until a disastrous finish at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree where he bogeyed the final three holes to finish one shot back. Hadley, who missed the cut in 10 of his last 12...
Golfdailymagazine.news

Chesson Hadley doesn't buckle playing with world No. 1, tightens grip on first win since 2014 at Palmetto Championship at Congaree

RIDGELAND, S.C. - The world's 320th-ranked player didn't stumble. Chesson Hadley, who had missed the cut in 11 of his last 15 starts on the PGA Tour and fallen to his lowest rank since 2016, outplayed Dustin Johnson as the two walked side by side in the final group on Saturday and remained atop the leaderboard through three days of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree.
GolfPosted by
Benzinga

Why Brooks Koepka Hates Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship on Sunday. Becoming the oldest golfer to win a major PGA tournament was the big story this week before a feud between two golfers quickly faded Mickelson’s win. What Happened: A video interview with Brooks Koepka that was never meant to be seen went...
GolfPost-Journal

D’Angelo, Stronz Lead Entering I-A’s Final Round

ELLICOTTVILLE — Tim D’Angelo and Jason Stronz sit alone in first place entering today’s final round of the 50th Italian-American Charity Golf Tournament at Holiday Valley Resort. But they have plenty of teams nipping at their heels. While D’Angelo and Stronz’s second-round 61 gave them a 124 total, it is...
Golfava360.com

Highlights | Round 1 | Palmetto Championship | 2021

Check out the best shots of the day from round 1 of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, featuring Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter and Wes Roach who leads by one heading into Friday. SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh. The Palmetto Championship at Congaree is a one-time replacement for the...
GolfThe Tribune-Democrat

Steady Phillips holds 1-stroke lead entering Sunnehanna's final round

University of Georgia golfer Trent Phillips began the third round of the 68th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions in a tie for fifth place. He ended a nearly bogey-free round on a windy Friday afternoon in sole possession of first place and a one-stroke advantage heading into Saturday’s final round.
GolfGolf Channel

Jon Rahm supplants Dustin Johnson as No. 1 in Official World Golf Ranking

Among the spoils of Jon Rahm's U.S. Open victory is a return to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. Rahm supplanted Dustin Johnson atop the rankings thanks to the Spaniard's triumph at Torrey Pines. Johnson had been No. 1 since winning in last year's playoffs. Rahm previously was No. 1 for a total of four weeks, prior to DJ's ascension.
Golfthelascopress.com

Three Players Lead the U. S. Open Heading Into the Final Round

Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, CA — June 19, 2021. Round 3 of a 4-day professional golf tournament is generally referred to as “moving day.” At the 2021 United States Open Golf Championship there was a considerable amount of movent at the top of the leaderboard. Some players traveled closer to the top, while others moved in the opposite direction.
Golfcalgolfnews.com

Henley, Oosthuizen, Hughes Share U.S. Open Lead

Russell Henley is right where he’s been after each of the first three days in the 121st U.S. Open, on top of the leaderboard. The 32-year-old Henley (pictured), who has been tied for the lead after each round, sank a 10-foot par putt on the final hole to cap an even-par 71 and is tied for the lead with Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada heading to the final round on the South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open odds: Open Championship picks, predictions from model that nailed Jon Rahm's win

Jon Rahm made history at Torrey Pines, becoming the first Spaniard to win a U.S. Open title. It was his sixth career PGA Tour victory, and he'll look to add to his major championship collection when the 2021 Open Championship tees off next month. The 2021 Open Championship is set to unfold on Thursday, July 15 from Royal St George's Golf Club in England, and golf bettors are already looking through the Open Championship 2021 field to find the best values.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Tom Watson urges Rory McIlroy to eradicate ‘cancer’ in bid for more major titles

Tom Watson has urged Rory McIlroy to cut out the “cancer” which is hampering his efforts to add to his four major titles. The 32-year-old Northern Irishman suffered a frustrating US PGA Championship campaign last month, failing to break par in any of his four rounds at Kiawah Island as his wait for a fifth success extended to 24 major championships since his own PGA success at Valhalla in 2014.
GolfPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Jon Rahm wins the U.S. Open, his 1st major championship

SAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm on Sunday won the 121st U.S. Open, America’s national golf championship. The victory is Rahm’s first in a major championship and makes him the first Spaniard to win the event. It also ends a six-year streak of American winners in the event. Rahm started the...