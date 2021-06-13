Breaking Down The ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Teaser

This post discusses plot points from the Cruel Summer season-one finale. Cruel Summer’s anticipated showdown between Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) vs. Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) finally happened at the most unexpected of locations: Martin Harris’ house. Yes, the same one where he held Kate captive for months, and which Jeanette kept breaking into for cheap teenager thrills. In the season-one finale, “Hostile Witness,” the two girls come face to face for a seemingly honest discussion and end up unraveling a surprising truth—that it was actually Mallory (Harley Quinn Smith) who spotted Kate through the window. After learning this, Jeanette drops her lawsuit and, in turn, Kate tells the media that Jeanette is innocent. But this is a Freeform teen thriller, so obviously the final shot upends the happy ending for its leads. Jeanette’s closing moment reveals that during one of her “visits” to Martin’s house in 1994, she heard Kate trapped in the basement but decided against turning the knob on the door and helping her out.