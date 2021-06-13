Would love to see myself winning medal in Tokyo: Manika

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Wednesday launched CRICURU -- India's first experiential learning app aimed at redefining the cricket coaching experience in the country. The former batsman went on to say that he would have definitely benefited had there been such platforms during his time as an India cricketer as it would help in improving his mindset. "What I realised with time at the international level is that mindset is very important to succeed. 99 per cent of the times when I have been dismissed, it is because of my mindset. In looking to hit the ball in a certain area or to hit a boundary or a six, I have perished quite a few times as I didn't play the ball according to the merit. This is a knowledge which I wanted to share with budding cricketers," he told ANI. Sehwag said he would have loved to know the mindset of some of the top current India players and how they keep performing at the highest level. "There are many players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah as a bowler, would love to know his mindset. Would like to know how he thinks like I spent a lot of time with Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and Harbhajan Singh even Javagal Srinath and came to know how they thought and planned. If you know the mindset of the bowler, you can prepare even better," he said.