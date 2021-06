AMC+ is building out its programming slate with the upcoming drama The Beast Must Die, led by a duo of powerhouse performers: The Good Wife and The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo and Chernobyl’s Jared Harris. The gritty British drama originally hails from BritBox, an ITV and BBC joint venture. In it, Jumbo plays Frances Cairns, a mother who mourns the loss of her child, who was killed in a hit-and-run. After the police investigation stalls, she decides to take matters in her own hands. Frances poses as a novelist researching a murder mystery and integrates herself into the family of the man she believes is responsible for her son’s death, Harris’ George Rattery. The A.V. Club is exclusively premiering the trailer for the AMC+ series.