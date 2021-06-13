Have concussion with memory loss, but I'll be fine: Faf

Karachi Kings 176 for 7 (Danish 45, Sharjeel 45, Arish 4-28) beat Quetta Gladiators 162 for 6 (Sarfraz 51*, Ilyas 3-39, Arshad 2-39) by 14 runs. Karachi Kings completed the win they needed to make it to the qualifiers, edging Lahore Qalandars on net run-rate after they swept Quetta Gladiators aside by 14 runs on the last day of the group stage. After putting up 176, the Kings needed to defend 32 off the last over with Jack Wildermuth on strike; a delicious bit of symmetry after Danish Aziz had smoked 32 off the bowler during their batting innings – in a 33-run over – to completely change the course of the game. That blitz, a 13-ball 45, propelled the Kings to a total that was too much for the Gladiators, who finished the season with only two wins in ten games.