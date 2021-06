Cauliflower rice is a new darling of low-carb diet lovers, including us. We have always loved cauliflower, and it is one of our favorite vegetables. However, we were a bit skeptical about cauliflower rice. Initially, we brushed it off as a new diet fad that will phase out. But, we recently decided to follow the ten-day detox by Dr. Hyman – a detox without grains, including rice and wheat (our staples). This forced us to be creative and try cauliflower rice. Of course, we didn’t want to eat plain cauliflower, so we decided to spice it up. The recipe is the result of our desperate effort to make our detox meals enjoyable. The recipe turned out delicious.