Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Frank Lampard Has Mixed Emotions On Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea's Champions League Triumph After Sacking

By Matt Debono
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Frank Lampard has admitted he has mixed emotions over Chelsea winning the Champions League this season.

He was dismissed back in January after 18 months in charge and was replaced by Thomas Tuchel. The German then went onto claim a top four finish as well guiding the Blues to European glory on May 29 in Porto against Manchester City.

Lampard started the Champions League campaign, taking Chelsea into the knockouts but Tuchel finished the job, securing the club's second ever European cup.

The former Chelsea player and boss is a pundit for the BBC at the European Championships, and he was asked about his departure from Stamford Bridge.

What Frank Lampard said

Speaking on the BBC prior to England's 1-0 win over Croatia, Lampard was asked if he had mixed emotions over the Champions League triumph.

He replied: "Yeah. When you work towards something, you want to be there, you want to be the manager. I am never going to try and lay claim on that. I was part of the early foundation potentially but Thomas did a fantastic job getting them there.

"I will say, that when I watched it, first I am a Chelsea person and Chelsea fans are happy and the club deserves that. Secondly to see Mason and Reece James perform at that level, people like Mendy, Chilwell and Thiago, who came in during my time there, makes me pretty proud. But it was a great achievement by them and very well managed."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
124
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Emotions#Champions League Triumph#The Champions League#German#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
BBC
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerTribal Football

PSG president Al-Khelaifi insists no regrets sacking Tuchel

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists there's no regrets over the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel was dumped on Christmas Eve by PSG ahead of taking charge of Chelsea and leading them to Champions League glory this season. Al-Khelaifi told L'Equipe: "Is the problem PSG? Is it harder to win in...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea Champions League lesson two: Taming chaos again

There’s a popular idea that creating a Champions League-winning side takes patience, planning and the careful cultivation of a talented and coherent squad. The Real Madrids and Bayern Munichs of the world serve as testament to this lofty ideal. Well, as Chelsea just proved, that’s not the only way to win. Unkempt as it may be, a culture of chaotic flailing is apparently a viable path to ultimate footballing glory.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

INSIDER: Tuchel wants Marseille midfielder Kamara at Chelsea

Chelsea have expressed interest in Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Kamara is expected to be cashed in by OM this summer, with early summer interest from Bayern Munich and AC Milan arriving. However, European champions Chelsea have now stepped in. That's according to AFP journalist Emmanuel Barranguet, who has revealed Chelsea...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Ex-Chelsea boss Lampard back in Crystal Palace contention

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is again being linked to the vacant Crystal Palace job. The London club were expected to secure former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo. However, talks collapsed, which means they are looking for another candidate. The Daily Mirror reports Palace have moved onto Lampard, Swansea boss...
Premier Leaguemelodyinter.com

Traore on the radar of Chelsea boss Tuchel

Wolves winger, Adama Traore, is on the radar of Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel. Inter Milan have rejected £56m bids for wing-back Hakimi from both Chelsea and PSG. The Serie A champions believe the Morocco international is worth close to £70m – but Tuchel may have other plans in mind. The...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland 'is open to waiting another year before securing £170m move to Chelsea' as Thomas Tuchel's European champions open up talks over summer transfer which interests the Borussia Dortmund starlet

Erling Haaland is keen on a move to Chelsea this summer but is also open to waiting another year for a Stamford Bridge transfer, according to reports. As revealed by Sportsmail on Monday, the European champions have opened talks over a potential £170million move for the Borussia Dortmund striker, who netted 41 goals in 41 games for the German side last season in all competitions.
UEFAnewsdey.com

Chelsea Winning Champions League Will Help Germany In Euro 2020 – Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan believes Chelsea’s Champions League success can benefit Germany at Euro 2020. The Manchester City midfielder was on the losing side as the Blues took home the trophy with a 1-0 win. Kai Havertz was the hero for the London club with the decisive goal, while Germany team-mates Timo...
UEFATribal Football

Watch: Chelsea ace Mount 'no time for Champions League reflection; now for Euros'

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount discusses England's opening Euro 2020 clash with Croatia. Mount insists there's been no big discussion about winning the Champions League with Chelsea, instead he is now focusing on glory with England at the Euros. The midfielder says England's young squad are full of hunger and confidence...
Premier League90min.com

Kylian Mbappe praises Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Kylian Mbappe has heaped praise on Thomas Tuchel, tipping the Chelsea manager to remain one of the world's best coaches for years to come. The pair worked together at Paris Saint-Germain between 2018 and 2020, a period in which Mbappe flourished. During Tuchel's tenure, the French forward managed 83 goals in 98 appearances, also laying on 46 assists.
Premier League90min.com

Hakim Ziyech linked with Chelsea exit amid Thomas Tuchel fall out rumours

Chelsea could be prepared to sell Hakim Ziyech due to a supposed breakdown in the player's relationship with Thomas Tuchel. Ziyech only arrived at the club last summer, although a €40m deal was struck the previous February. During his first season at Stamford Bridge Ziyech showed glimpses of quality and also scored the winner in Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Thomas Tuchel sent Chelsea transfer priority message amid Erling Haaland and Harry Kane links

Former Chelsea defender Wayne Bridge has urged Chelsea to sign a striker this summer if they hold any aspirations of cutting the gap to Manchester City. Despite lifting the Champions League trophy with a 1-0 win against Pep Guardiola’s men, there was still a considerable gap between the two teams domestically, with Chelsea finishing 19 points behind the Citizens in the Premier League.