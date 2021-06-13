Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Exodus of Election Officials Raises Concerns of Partisanship

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

There is no shortage of job openings for local election officials in Michigan. It's the same in Pennsylvania. Wisconsin, too. After facing threats and intimidation during the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath, and now the potential of new punishments in certain states, county officials who run elections are quitting or retiring early. The once quiet job of election administration has become a political minefield thanks to the baseless claims of widespread fraud that continue to be pushed by many in the Republican Party.

www.usnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Jim Marchant
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Election Results#Presidential Elections#Legislature#The Republican Party#Democrat#Gop#State#Capitol#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blames Election Loss on Pence Certifying Biden's Win: 'Disappointed'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could still be in office if Mike Pence had refused to certify President Joe Biden's election win. On January 6, Pence declined Trump's demand that he block the certification by Congress of Biden's election as the 46th U.S. president. In a three-page letter to congressional members, the then-vice president said that he didn't share Trump's belief that he possessed the power to reject Electoral College votes.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Trump World's latest crazy idea could be good for Democrats

(CNN) — Close your eyes and picture this come January 2023. "Speaker of the House: Donald J. Trump." If you are like most Americans, the thought of Trump -- the man who incited an act of "domestic terrorism," as FBI Director Christopher Wray has defined the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol -- as speaker is both appalling and alarming.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Republicans dig in and prepare to sink Democrats’ voting rights bill

Senate Republicans are preparing to unanimously block Democrats’ marquee election reform legislation, in a move that sets the stage for a bitter showdown over the future of voting rights across America and the survival of the filibuster rule. The Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and a dozen top lieutenants said...
Arizona StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Arizona election analysis finds GOP voters disenchanted with Trump helped Biden win

An unofficial bipartisan election analysis conducted respectively to the Senate-led recount of 2.1 million ballots in Arizona's Maricopa County concluded that Republicans disenchanted with then-President Donald Trump were responsible for his loss in the 2020 election. Benny White, a Republican election researcher who previously ran for Pima County recorder, joined...
USA Today

'The audit is The Great Awakening': How QAnon lives on in Arizona's election audit

PHOENIX — It’s not as if Q is spinning ballots around on turntables or waving them under ultraviolet lights. But Q is definitely at work on the floor of Veterans Memorial Coliseum where all 2.1 million general election ballots cast in Arizona’s most populous county are being audited. Q’s influence...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Republican governors touted their states’ election security in 2020. Then they pushed new voting restrictions in the name of election security.

As millions of votes were still being tallied the day after the 2020 presidential election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took a victory lap. “People are actually looking at Florida and asking the question, ‘Why can’t these states be more like Florida?’” DeSantis said on Nov. 4, hours after news outlets called Florida for President Donald Trump. “…The way Florida did it I think inspires confidence. I think that’s how elections should be run.”
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

AP FACT CHECK: Putin's Twisted Tale on Rival; Biden GOP Jab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted his imprisoned political rival for leaving Russia without legal permission, omitting the vital detail that the departure was, literally, an unconscious decision: Alexei Navalny was in a coma. After meeting President Joe Biden in Geneva, Putin also weighed in on U.S. affairs...
Posted by
CNN

Local election officials to be ousted after Georgia governor signs law

Democrat Helen Butler and Republican Baoky Vu, who have stood up to former President Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, are both being removed from their roles on election boards in Georgia after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law that allows the GOP to appoint members to local election boards.