Why Ben Chilwell Was Left Out of England's Squad During Croatia Win In Euro 2020 Opener

By Matt Debono
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Ben Chilwell missed England's 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday afternoon as Gareth Southgate's got off to a winning start at Euro 2020.

The 24-year-old was a surprise omission from the 23-man squad to face Croatia, which also saw Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire as the other two to miss out entirely.

Southgate's selection choices were vindicated as Raheem Sterling's 57th minute finish from close range was enough to secure a winning start to the European Championships this summer.

Having just won the Champions League, Chilwell looked to be a strong contender to start at left-back in the four-man defence, but he and Luke Shaw were overlooked and Kieran Trippier was preferred.

Southgate revealed his selection decision pre-match and put it down to the size of the squad and that three had to miss out.

What Gareth Southgate said

Speaking to the BBC prior to the win, as quoted by football.london, he said: "It's just unfortunate we can only name 23 and we've had to cover certain positions.

"I don't like the fact we're having to leave players out of the squad in a major tournament it's not fair on them."

Chilwell will be hoping to come back into the fold when England face Scotland at Wembley next Friday in their second group game.

It was also confirmed Chilwell wasn't injured so it was all down to preference from the England boss.

Reece James was benched during the win, while Mason Mount shone once again in the midfield.

Worldthestatszone.com

Five reasons why England will not win EURO 2020

We’ve created a mini-league for the official EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game. Can you beat the TSZ staff? Click below to join!. Optimism is extremely high amongst England supporters with the Three Lions one of the favourites to win EURO 2020 and bring 55 years of hurt to an end. However, question marks inevitably still remain as to how Gareth Southgate’s side will find a way to blow it again and fail to triumph at a major international tournament, despite boasting such a rich array of talent within their squad. At TSZ, we detail the five key reasons why England will not win EURO 2020.
SoccerTribal Football

Shaw? Chilwell? England coach Southgate to go with Trippier at left-back

England coach Gareth Southgate intends to play Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier at left-back against Croatia today. The Daily Mail says Trippier is expected to get the nod as part of a back four for England alongside Tyrone Mings, John Stones and Kyle Walker. Jack Grealish is also set to...
Premier Leaguenbnews24.com

Jose Mourinho’s England XI vs Croatia: ‘Untouchable’ Jack Grealish should start with Mason Mount and Phil Foden in Euro 2020 opener

Jose Mourinho would begin Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish for England’s European Championship opener in opposition to Croatia if he was in Gareth Southgate’s footwear. The previous Chelsea, Manchester United, Actual Madrid and Tottenham boss might be a part of talkSPORT’s Euros protection this summer time and joined...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

England's Euro 2020 squad presented with Legacy Caps to mark their place in history of the Three Lions since 1872 with player No 1071 Gareth Southgate telling his team to 'make the most of their moment' ahead of tournament opener against Croatia

England's Euro 2020 squad have received special red 'Legacy Caps' to mark their unique place in the history of the national team. Each of the 26 players was presented with a numbered cap to mark their position in the long list of footballers to have represented the Three Lions since their first international in 1872.
Soccerfootball.london

What Gareth Southgate's shock England decision means for Chelsea's Reece James and Ben Chilwell

Gareth Southgate’s decision to initially name four established right-backs in his 26-man Euro 2020 squad came with a great deal of criticism. If Trent Alexander-Arnold’s unfortunate injury hadn’t led to his withdrawal from the side, Southgate would still have all four of those options – which includes Chelsea’s Reece James - available to him for England’s opener against Croatia on Sunday.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Raheem Sterling poised to start England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia

Raheem Sterling is expecting to start England’s first game of the European Championships against Croatia with manager Gareth Southgate considering sticking with a back four. Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is still sweating on his inclusion, along with Marcus Rashford who could find himself behind Manchester City star Phil Foden, who started with Sterling in England’s last competitive game.
UEFAThe Independent

Dean Henderson: England goalkeeper ruled out of Euro 2020 squad

Dean Henderson has been replaced in the England’s Euro 2020 squad by Aaron Ramsdale due to a hip injury. The Manchester United goalkeeper will return to his club for assessment having missed several training sessions at St George’s Park over the past week. Uefa regulations allow competing nations to replace...
Soccerchatsports.com

'Trippier over Shaw or Chilwell is ridiculous': England fans slam Gareth Southgate's choice of left back and 'criminal' decision to leave out Jack Grealish in expected starting XI for Euro 2020 opener with Croatia

Fans have been left unimpressed by Gareth Southgate's expected starting XI for England's Euro 2020 opener with Croatia. The Three Lions boss looks set to play Kieran Trippier at left back over Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw while Jack Grealish also misses out in favour of Raheem Sterling. Southgate was...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Kieran Trippier justifies start at left-back as England beat Croatia – Euro 2020 scouting report

All of that good faith for the Three Lions, all of that hope, all of that (incredibly measured) expectation. All of it was undone at 12.45pm on Sunday when Gareth Southgate named Kieran Trippier at left-back for England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia.Trippier, one of three right-backs in Southgate’s squad for the tournament, was arguably third choice for that position heading into the competition, only to be promoted to first-choice left-back on Sunday – ahead of Champions League winner Ben Chilwell and in-form Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.It would be unfair to talk up the qualities of those two...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England vs Croatia prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out?

England take on Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday as both sides kickstart their Euro 2020 campaigns.For Gareth Southgate and his players, this is a chance to avenge their 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat and make a statement in Group D, which is rounded out by Scotland and Czech Republic.There has been intense debate over who Southgate will – or should – start in this game, which could set the tone for the Three Lions’ tournament this summer.LIVE: Live coverage of England vs Croatia at Euro 2020England will have home advantage at Wembley here and in their remaining group...
Soccerchatsports.com

Croatia forward Ante Rebic admits he was 'SURPRISED' Gareth Southgate left Fikayo Tomori out of his England squad for Euro 2020 after his impressive spell on loan at AC Milan

Croatia winger Ante Rebic has expressed surprise at Gareth Southgate's failure to call on Fikayo Tomori for the European Championship. Rebic's side lie in wait for England at Wembley on Sunday and are expected to represent their sternest test in Group D. The forward believes his AC Milan team-mate Tomori,...