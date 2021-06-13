Cancel
What Queen Elizabeth Did To Make Kate Middleton And Camilla Parker-Bowles Laugh At Her

By Tracey Johnson
 8 days ago
As the reigning British monarch, 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II wields a lot of power. And when she wants to do things her own way, loyal subjects may have to give in to the charming nonagenarian. Such was the occasion on June 11 when she attended a special reception alongside about 20 volunteers who are organizing her Platinum Jubilee celebration, as 2022 will mark her 70th year on the throne and plans are already underway for the grand celebration.

The Queen’s latest royal appearance was a piece of cake. Literally. With Kate Middleton and Camilla Bowles watching, the 95-year-old British monarch insisted on using a ceremonial sword to cut a large sheet cake at Eden Project’s Big Lunch event on Friday. A video from the cheeky moment shows Her Majesty pausing as someone off-camera reminds her there is a knife. “I know there is,” the Queen quipped back before stating she wanted to use something “more unusual.”