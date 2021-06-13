Cancel
G-7 Leaders Pledge More than 1 Billion COVID Vaccine Doses to Poorer Nations

Voice of America
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleG-7 leaders have wrapped up their summit in Carbis Bay, England, pledging more than one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer nations and calling out China on several issues. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters the doses would come both directly and through COVAX, the U.N.-backed program delivering vaccines...

Boris Johnson
