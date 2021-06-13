Cancel
Houston, TX

Judge Dismisses Houston Methodist Employee Lawsuit

NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 8 days ago
A federal judge is dismissing a lawsuit from Houston Methodist hospital workers over the requirement that they get vaccinated against COVID-19. The employees staged a walk-out last week on the deadline day for them to receive the vaccine or be suspended. More than 100 workers sued the hospital, claiming federal...

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

