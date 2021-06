In her 2020 New York Times piece “The End of Chefs,” journalist Tejal Rao asks the reader to imagine a great restaurant and the chef who is running it. “He is a man, probably,” she writes. “A genius, definitely. Let’s say this genius is volatile, meticulous, impenetrable, charming, camera-ready. He doesn’t just manage the staff behind a great restaurant. He is the great restaurant.” She compares him to a director with a singular, fantastic vision, a vision so important that everyone else’s labor must naturally come second, often to their great detriment. What would the restaurant industry look like, she asks, if we celebrated collaboration instead of the genius of one man?