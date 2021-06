– During an interview with Fightful, WWE World champion Bobby Lashley discussed The Hurt Business, his potential SummerSlam opponents, and more. Below are some highlights. Bobby Lashley on The Hurt Business: “It should be one of those times where you say ‘never say never.’ It was a hell of a group and did great viewing numbers. There was a great synergy between the group. We enjoy it. It’s one of those things where it’s something that we can always come back to it. In the business, there is always different things that happen. Cedric and Shelton were going after each other for a while and they had to settle their differences. They had to see if they can swim on their own for a little bit. There is the possibility of coming back together. We never know what’s going to happen. I love those guys to death and it was a great time. I like what we did with the business. If you go around the business now, you see a lot more suits and guys cleaning themselves up. Hurt Business was a part of that. We kept a high style and a lot of class while beating people up.”