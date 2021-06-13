What are the initial proposed land use and urban design scenarios for University City? Find out at the June 16, Community Plan Update meeting; register today
From Katie Witherspoon, AICP, Project Manager: You are invited to join the City of San Diego Planning Department for a live webinar of the University Community Plan Update Subcommittee on Tuesday, June 15th from 5:30 to 8:30pm. We will be discussing Initial Land Use Scenarios. The project team will provide an overview of the initial proposed land use and urban design scenarios with opportunities for discussion and feedback.www.universitycitynews.org