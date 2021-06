As far as Paul Stanley is concerned, Biography: Kisstory - the two-part documentary airing June 27 and 28 on A&E - is a buddy picture. Driven by Stanley and Gene Simmons, and directed by D.J. Viola, Kisstory is a comprehensive telling of the band's story, from the two cofounders' youths through to the End of the Road farewell tour that's slated to resume in August - the same month they hope filming will begin on a Netflix biopic. It certainly celebrates Kiss' myriad triumphs and occasional pitfalls, and while it's hardly the first time they've told the story, Stanley feels like it's the first time they've told it this way.