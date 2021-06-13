Next-Gen Decentralized NFT Platform, NEFTiPEDIA Announces Launch of its ICO In 3 Days

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paragon will soon land on DoDo transaction platform. Since 2021, NFT concept has been really popular. NFTï¼ˆNon-Fungible Tokenï¼‰, compared with fungible tokens like BTC, ETH and EOS, has its own ID. Because of the uniqueness, many NFT works have been sold at extremely high prices in this year. The first tweet of Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, was sold for US$ 2.5million; UeharaAi and Yui Hatano, Japanese actresses, issued NFT blind boxes of their personal photos. NFT is becoming the link between the real economy and the digital industry.