Next-Gen Decentralized NFT Platform, NEFTiPEDIA Announces Launch of its ICO In 3 Days

All-in-One Solution is Lauded for Delivering Integrated Voice, Video, Messaging & Collaboration Services to SMB and Enterprise Customers. BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications, video collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced that the latest platform release, CoreNexa 7.0, has been named a 2021 Unified Communication Product of the Year by Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC). Launched in April 2021, CoreNexa 7.0 delivers next-gen tools for the modern workforce, including an all-in-one voice, video, messaging, and collaboration solution built with high-value and standout collaboration features unique to only CoreNexa. CoreDial's close to 900 channel partners are now equipped with a highly competitive and reliable video collaboration offering that addresses the full range of communication and collaboration needs for customers of all sizes, verticals, and work environments, whether in-office, remote or hybrid set-ups.