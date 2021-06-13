Marlins starting pitcher Zach Thompson on his performance against the Braves

Https://twitter.com/CDeNicola13/status/1401959494523949064. Pablo Lopez was initially slated to start vs. the Red Sox on Monday, but the team has decided to give him an extra day of rest. Instead, Zach Thompson will take the mound vs. the Red Sox in his first career MLB start. His contract was recently purchased from Triple-A Jacksonville, but he has not been particularly effective at that level this season. He’s pitched to just a 6.60 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 15 innings, making him a significant downgrade from Lopez. Lopez has been tremendous to start the year for the Marlins, posting a 2.82 ERA and 9.13 K/9 through his first 12 starts. Pitching dominance has been one of the biggest stories of the season, and Lopez ranks 19th among qualified starters in ERA.