Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

5 things we learned from England’s victory over Croatia in Euro 2020 opener

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1re1Xt_0aT1Uc8m00
England v Croatia – UEFA Euro 2020 – Group D – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

Raheem Sterling’s second-half goal assured England of victory over Croatia in their Euro 2020 Group D opener.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major issues of note following Sunday’s 1-0 success at Wembley.

England finally start Euros with a bang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yljNn_0aT1Uc8m00
Britain England Croatia Euro 2020 Soccer (AP)

This was England’s 10th opening match at a European Championship and the first time they have managed to win.

They previous drew five and lost four but, courtesy of Sterling’s goal, the Three Lions started Euro 2020 with three points.

Given the rankings of the other nations in Group D, this should be England’s toughest test and to come out of it with the victory will give manager Gareth Southgate and his players hope moving forward.

Sterling’s goal-den

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6BBd_0aT1Uc8m00
England v Croatia – UEFA Euro 2020 – Group D – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

On an afternoon of firsts, Sterling’s goal was his first at a major tournament finals in what was his 13th appearance across World Cup and European Championship games.

The Manchester City forward has been in fine form for England in recent times but endured a difficult end to the season.

Southgate kept faith in the 26-year-old despite an array of attacking options and saw that repaid in the 57th minute when he scored the only goal of the contest.

Knee still getting jeered

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1bi8_0aT1Uc8m00
England v Croatia – UEFA Euro 2020 – Group D – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

It was not all joy and light for England as the taking of the knee before kick-off was once again booed by a minority of fans inside Wembley.

Southgate and his players have committed to continuing the anti-racism gesture despite some supporters jeering their stance.

Unlike the two warm-up games last week, however, the groundswell of applause and cheering for the knee was far more prominent.

Phillips marches on

Having only made his England and Premier League debuts last year, Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips impressed enough to earn a place in midfield for the Euro 2020 opener.

Not only that but he was arguably the best player on the pitch, setting up Sterling’s goal and hardly putting a foot wrong to outshine the likes of Luka Modric and Phil Foden.

With Jordan Henderson’s fitness still a concern, the form of Phillips could be key for England in the coming games.

Teenage kicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31j8KJ_0aT1Uc8m00
Britain England Croatia Euro 2020 Soccer (AP)

Jude Bellingham may have only made an eight-minute cameo towards the end of the game but in doing so he made European Championship history.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who does not turn 18 until June 29, replaced captain Harry Kane late on and in doing so became the youngest player to ever feature in the competition.

With the game finely poised, it shows just how much trust Southgate has in the teenager.

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jordan Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Croatia#Borussia Dortmund#Uk#Group D#European Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Gareth Southgate wary of expecting too much from England’s young stars

Gareth Southgate insists he is being realistic about the expectations he can put on the young and inexperienced members of his England squad. There was a clamour for Jack Grealish to come off the bench in Friday’s goalless Group D draw with Scotland, with many feeling the Aston Villa captain should be a starter for the Three Lions.
Premier Leaguenbnews24.com

Jose Mourinho’s England XI vs Croatia: ‘Untouchable’ Jack Grealish should start with Mason Mount and Phil Foden in Euro 2020 opener

Jose Mourinho would begin Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish for England’s European Championship opener in opposition to Croatia if he was in Gareth Southgate’s footwear. The previous Chelsea, Manchester United, Actual Madrid and Tottenham boss might be a part of talkSPORT’s Euros protection this summer time and joined...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Can England really make the next big step? Gareth Southgate insists he's learned from the heartbreak of the 2018 World Cup and believes the Three Lions can thrive when the pressure is on ahead of their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia

In the immediate aftermath of that heart-breaking, mid-summer’s evening in Moscow, shortly after his wife Alison had held him in her arms in a long, healing embrace in a near-empty Luzhniki Stadium, Gareth Southgate began turning the World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia over in his mind. In the next...
Soccerchatsports.com

'Trippier over Shaw or Chilwell is ridiculous': England fans slam Gareth Southgate's choice of left back and 'criminal' decision to leave out Jack Grealish in expected starting XI for Euro 2020 opener with Croatia

Fans have been left unimpressed by Gareth Southgate's expected starting XI for England's Euro 2020 opener with Croatia. The Three Lions boss looks set to play Kieran Trippier at left back over Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw while Jack Grealish also misses out in favour of Raheem Sterling. Southgate was...
SoccerSkySports

England 1-0 Romania: Marcus Rashford's penalty gives Gareth Southgate's much-changed side a second win at the Riverside

Marcus Rashford's penalty completed England's Euro 2020 preparations with a 1-0 win over Romania, as Jack Grealish starred at the Riverside Stadium. Once again there were some boos as the players took a knee before kick-off and the home fans showed their displeasure at the break, too, after a lacklustre first half from Gareth Southgate's much-changed side, who had hit the woodwork twice through Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jadon Sancho.
SportsSB Nation

Player Ratings: England 0-0 Scotland

England arguably hold possession to one of the strongest ranges of attacking options out of any nation competing in the European Championships this summer, however, Scotland’s resilience shone through as they denied their rivals with only one recognized centre-back on the pitch. Jordan Pickford: 7/10. The England goalkeeper enjoyed a...
UEFAworldcapitaltimes.com

What we learned from Euro 2020’s first round of games

- Advertisement - Gabriele MarcottiSenior Writer, ESPN FC. What have we learned after the first round of games at Euro 2020? Gab Marcotti offers up his impressions of the tournament so far. France stars put on a blue-collar display against Germany. France are so much more talented than the competition,...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

England's 'outstanding' midfield led by Kalvin Phillips boosts hopes of a deep run but 'morons' booing players taking a knee DEFIES belief... Sportsmail's experts judge the GOOD, BAD and the UGLY from England's opening game victory at Euro 2020

With a 1-0 win, England got their Euro 2020 campaign off to a great start ahead of Friday's big game against Scotland at Wembley. Raheem Sterling's second-half goal, assisted by Kalvin Phillips, made sure the Three Lions grabbed maximum points in their opening Group D game, but just how good were they?
Premier Leaguetheprideoflondon.com

Mason Mount is Chelsea and England’s most important player

Gareth Southgate has done a poor job of winning supporters’ hearts in the years following England’s cinderella run at the 2018 World Cup. His side was booed and jeered off the pitch at both halftime and full-time at Wembley Stadium on Friday after a rather flat performance in the draw versus Scotland. His insistence to play Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier as the Three Lions’ fullbacks against Croatia upset some fans, but it’s his continued puzzling decisions up top that really has spectators fuming. Despite doing a lot wrong in recent years, one of the best decisions he’s made includes Chelsea’s finest.
UEFAalloaadvertiser.com

Gareth Southgate understands the reaction of fans after draw with Scotland

Gareth Southgate accepts any criticism for England’s frustrating Euro 2020 draw against oldest rivals Scotland but urged fans to stick with players after boos greeted the final whistle. Having impressively beaten World Cup semi-final foes Croatia on Sunday, the Three Lions knew they would progress to the knockout phase with...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

England Euro 2020 squad: our player-by-player verdict on Gareth Southgate's 26

Gareth Southgate took England to the World Cup semi-final in his first tournament as manager, emulating Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson in 1966 and 1990. He has prepared for his second tournament with warm-up matches against Austria and Romania – both of which ended in 1-0 victories – before finalising his 26-man England squad for Euro 2020 which, after a delay of 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, finally began on Friday night in Rome.