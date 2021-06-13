Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Doyle hoping female influence can continue to grow at Ascot

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nzt9_0aT1UaNK00
Hollie Doyle is hoping for more Royal Ascot success after opening her account there on Scarlet Dragon last year (PA Archive)

Female riders are looking to have more mounts than ever at Royal Ascot next week, with Hollie Doyle hoping her exploits, along with those of Hayley Turner, will inspire others.

Horse racing is one of the few sports in which men and women compete on level terms and in the past five years, the number of rides for female jockeys during Royal Ascot has increased dramatically from just one in 2016 to 27 last year.

Turner and Doyle are likely to lead the way in 2021 with Nicola Currie, Megan Nicholls and Saffie Osborne also set to be in demand during the five-day festival.

Doyle became the third woman in history to celebrate a win during the prestigious meeting alongside Gay Kelleway and Hayley Turner when winning the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes on Scarlet Dragon in 2020.

Turner also enjoyed a victory aboard Onassis in the Sandringham Stakes last year, becoming the first multiple-winning woman rider at Royal Ascot.

In 2019, she also won the Sandringham on Thanks Be to register a first victory for a female jockey at the Royal Meeting for 32 years since Kelleway. Turner is down to ride the Charlie Fellowes-trained Onassis in the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes on Wednesday.

Doyle told Great British Racing: “It’s great to see that there have been a lot more women competing at Royal Ascot in recent years.

“We are just as good as men given the opportunity and I hope that other women continue to work hard and pursue their dreams of working in racing.

“Riding a winner at a festival like Royal Ascot is a dream come true. I was inspired by Hayley and hope now I can inspire young people too.”

Nicholls, daughter of 12-time champion jumps trainer Paul Nicholls, said: “It’s great to have seen Hayley and Hollie enjoy success at Royal Ascot over the last two years and I hope that this inspires other young people to pursue a career in racing.

“There are more and more opportunities for women in racing and their (Hayley and Hollie) success proves that.”

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scarlet Dragon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Royal Ascot day four – Ward hoping to carry on Camp-ing

A searing Royal Ascot week moves into a fourth day – and the Group One action on course shows no sign of letting up in the Coronation Stakes and Commonwealth Cup. But the big question on Friday is if the weather will stay on message and, crucially for punters, keep the ground quick or if forecast thunderstorms will drastically alter the terrain.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Mullins and Moore again the perfect combination at Royal Ascot

Ryan Moore teamed up with Willie Mullins to win the Queen Alexandra Stakes yet again – this time with Stratum. Following on from the victories of Simenon in 2012 and Pique Sous in 2014, Ireland’s champion National Hunt trainer yet again called upon the services of Moore and he delivered on the 4-1 shot.
SportsPosted by
newschain

‘Authentic little Royal Ascot’ provided release from hibernation

Ascot chief executive Guy Henderson has voiced his gratitude to all who played their part in ensuring this year’s Royal meeting allowed thousands of racegoers to “come out of hibernation”. Royal Ascot was chosen as part of the Government’s Events Research Programme and was therefore permitted to host a crowd...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Oisin Murphy crowned top jockey at Royal Ascot

A single victory on the final day helped Oisin Murphy secure top jockey honours for the first time at Royal Ascot. Five winners were enough to seal the accolade for the 25-year-old champion jockey, who clinched the coveted prize aboard Foxes Tales for King Power Racing and trainer Andrew Balding.
Worldava360.com

Hollie Doyle wins at Royal Ascot again!

Amtiyaz and Hollie Doyle just held off the late lunge of Jamie Spencer on Dubious Affair to win the Copper Horse Stakes. Doyle broke her Royal Ascot duck last year on Scarlet Dragon – but that was in front of empty stands so this success will have meant just as much, coming as it did in front of a restricted crowd of 12,000.
Sportsracingpost.com

Hollie Doyle rides: can she add another big-priced winner to her Ascot tally?

Hollie Doyleenjoyedher second career success at Royal Ascot in the final race on day one on Tuesday,winning on 33-1outsider Amtiyazin the Copper Horse Stakes, and she has more chances on Wednesday's card. Here's a rundownof Doyle's five day-two mounts. Royal Ascot Wednesday:Hollie Doyle's five rides on day two. Queen Mary...
Sportsracingtv.com

How To Bet £20 on day one of Royal Ascot: Lion can roar

John Gosden has been having a quiet time by his own lofty standards but it will be a surprise if he does not get off to a flyer at Royal Ascot on Tuesday with triple Group One winner Palace Pier difficult to oppose in the opening Queen Anne Stakes. Gosden...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Ladies’ Day at Ascot attracts racegoers who brave the summer showers.

Ladies’ Day at Ascot attracts racegoers who brave the summer showers. Early showers did not dampen the excitement of the world-famous horse meeting, as extravagant hats were on display for Ladies’ Day. At the Berkshire meet, the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, led the royal...
Worldpaddypower.com

Ruby Walsh reveals his highlight of Royal Ascot 2021 so far

Love winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes was my highlight of the week. It was a great race to watch. There was brilliant riding in it and not just from Ryan Moore but also from William Buick and Colin Keane. There’s been some funny results and races. You just realise...