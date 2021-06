Life can be very stressful, and sometime games can add to that. While it is fun to kill demons, beat someone in ranked matches, or min-max an MMO character, sometimes that can be too much. Sometimes you need a chill game to vibe out to. Games like Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and Harvest Moon (or whatever the heck they’re calling it now) are perfect for this sort of mood. A new entry in that pantheon was revealed today at the Guerilla Collective show. That being Grow: Song of the Evertree.