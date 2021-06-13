Celebrity Makeup Artist Katey Denno's Clean & Green Beauty Recommendations

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As the summer heat and humidity become the daily norm, I'm forced to embrace a little gloss and shine—whether I want to or not. No amount of powder can stop the midday oil from taking its place across my nose, cheeks, and forehead. Now, luckily two things are true: One, I'm a fan of a dewy complexion. Two, high shine is the aesthetic of choice lately—largely thanks to how it adds dimension to your face on Zoom, video chats, photos, and social media.