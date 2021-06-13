Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

What It’s Like to Get Under Eye Filler—And What To Know Before You Book an Appointment

By Ali Finney
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3sHj_0aT1Sk8A00

The early 2000s ushered in a cosmetic era where low-downtime, no-downtime procedures could—at last!—stand in for cosmetic surgeries. Botox, for example, received FDA approval to soften lines in 2002 and has sold 100 million vials since, and a few years later, Restalyne-L, a hyaluronic-acid filler used to add back volume lost in the face, was also approved for use in the United States. Over the course of the past two decades, the use of fillers has sky rocketed, and the latest pandemic-era data from the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery National Databank shows that the use of fillers is up 75 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019. One of the most talked about areas for filler use? The under eyes.

Under-eye filler is used to supplement volume that is typically lost in the area surrounding the orbital rim. While the hollows under the eyes can sink in with age, deeper set circles can also be hereditary, which means that the right 20-year-old could be just as good of a candidate as a person in their 70s for an under-eye filler procedure. “Under-eye filler is the most popular treatment I do in a day,” says Chaneve Jeanniton, MD, a Brooklyn-based oculofacial plastic surgeon and the founder of Epi.logic. “I would say, in a day, I do anywhere from six to 10 patients on the regular.”

Given that the procedure is growing in popularity and questions surrounding the first appointment might be mounting as well, keep scrolling for a first-hand look at the procedure—and what to expect from it.

What are the basics to know about under-eye filler?

Let’s get this part out of the way from the jump: The under eyes aren’t one of the FDA-approved areas to inject filler, so when doctors put product into the area, it’s called “off-label use”. This just means that when the product first came to the market in the U.S., the filler company paid to have it tested in various “on-label” areas—the cheeks and nasolabial folds (deep lines that can form from bottom of nose to sides of mouth) are common ones—that were proven for safety and efficacy. According to Dr. Jeanniton, “that’s probably a very important distinction legally, but when it comes to the everyday medical space, typically there’s just a conversation between a patient and the physician and there’s an understanding of what the desired goal is, and what the safety considerations are.”

And many, many MDs perform the procedure. “The on-label indications for most of these products are very strict,” says Dr. Jeanniton “If you think about the burden that a company has to prove in order to get FDA approval, it’s near impossible to really apply for on-label use in all areas of the face.” Still, you want to make sure that whoever you’re going to really understands the anatomy of the eye area ahead of injecting, as there is an increased risk of complications because the area is so delicate.

Who is the best candidate for under-eye filler?

There are a lot of different types of issues that we’re talking about when we talk about the under eye area: bags, dark circles, hyperpigmentation. “The slam dunk under-eye filler candidate is someone who just has hollowing—so no bag, no hyperpigmentation, no translucency of the skin causing that blue hue of seeing the vessels underneath,” says Dr. Jeanniton. “That’s not to say that people who have those other features are not great candidates. It’s just that’s really where the education comes in.”

In a nutshell, adding volume under the eye for anyone who has bags or areas of extra skin and puffiness can accentuate the problem more than address it. Though people with hyperpigmentory dark circles or dark circles due to thin skin can receive some benefits from getting under eye filler. “I can make it look 60 to 70 percent better,” says Dr. Jeanniton.

Often, that opportunity to improve (if not entirely address) the concern is enough for people to elect to move forward with under-eye filler. “A lot of people have multiple reasons for their under-eye issues, and even though I go through that conversation [about effectiveness] with them, on their followup they’re like, ‘I know you warned me, but I don’t even care about the hyperpigmentation anymore because I can cover that with a dollop of concealer and there was no amount of concealer that I could use to hide the hollow.'”

Even so, if you have multiple causes for your darkened under eyes, it could still be worth seeking out an expert’s advice on what filler can and can’t do for you personally.

Who should I go to for under-eye filler?

This is a tricky one. While some providers without an MD will often perform the treatment, the eye area does come with an increased risk, and you want to be sure that your provider is well acquainted with the anatomy of the eye area. We always recommend seeking out a board-certified doctor or plastic surgeon for these types of specialized procedures. Beyond that, Dr. Jeanniton recommends asking around within your network of people to find recommendations from people who have had good experiences with fillers.

Is there a particular type of filler I should ask for?

Again, complicated. Experts tend to reach for different fillers to fulfill different effects within the skin. The scientific study of this is called “rheology,” and it’s basically all about fluid dynamics in the skin. “Even within hyaluronic acid fillers, there’s a lot of difference in terms of stiffness,” says Dr. Jeanniton. “Under eye, you really don’t want a product that’s incredibly stiff. You want something that has a little bit of flexibility to it, and you want something that’s going to lay down relatively flat.”

This differs tremendously from other parts of the face. In the cheeks, for example, you might want something stiff to add structure, while in the lips you’d want something plump. Both of these options, under the eye, would be the wrong choice. “For the under-eye area, I really love Restylane-L—a lot of people call it Restylane classic,” says Dr. Jeanniton. “It’s going to lay down relatively flat, but give enough support to pick up that tear trough area. It’s not terribly hydrophilic [likely to dissolve in water], so what you see is what you get….I feel really safe knowing that the result that my patient walks out with is what they’re going to hold on to.”

As a footnote: That means you shouldn’t ever walk into your doc’s office and ask them to use one syringe over your entire face.

What is a filler appointment like?

Okay, so for starters, Dr. Jeanniton’s office is about two miles from my house, so I ran to the appointment and showed up really gross and sweaty. (She was very nice about this.) We’ve known each other for more than a year, but because of the pandemic, we’d never met in person, so after a quick catch up, we started talking about my skin goals. She did a quick consultation, where we discussed what my ideal outcomes were and what she’d suggest. Then, she numbed the area with a topical solution, and we got started.

What does under-eye filler feel like when it’s being injected?

There are two main ways to get under eye filler: with a needle and with a cannula, which is a longer, blunt-tipped hollow microtube that’s flexible and able to cover more surface area from a single entry point. Usually it comes down to the injector’s preference. Dr. Jeanniton prefers the latter. “I like the cannula because it allows me to really have a sense of what plane exactly I’m putting the filler in, and in the under eye area, more than anywhere else of the face, that is so incredibly important to me.” When using a cannula for under-eye filler, most doctors go in through the cheek and up to the under-eye area.

As I sat in Dr. Jeanniton’s chair, she gave me a step by step of what she was doing. She inserted the cannula into my cheek and I started to feel a bit of pressure where she was depositing the filler, almost like sinus pressure. As the filler gets put in place, it kind of feels like the Rice Krispies sensation of snap, crackle, pop within your skin, but it doesn’t hurt at all. And if I were to guess, it probably took about one minute per eye (but this would obviously vary depending on how much a given doctor needed to do and what their technique was).

“What I did for your under eye area is laid down a foundation really deep right on the bone. So I was taking the cannula and sweeping it on your orbital rim,” says Dr. Jeanniton. “When I saw that I got enough lift and I got the contour I really wanted, I snuck the cannula up right underneath your skin and I put the tiniest couple of droplets there, so that you get that lovely light bounce quality off of the under eyes again. I can’t do that and know I’m exactly where I want to be with a needle.”

Regardless of what your provider uses, it’s worth noting that the procedure itself isn’t painful, but it can cause some bruising and day-after swelling.

My friend said I’ll look “un-natural” if I get filler—is that true?

No, and if you’re getting a hyaluronic-acid filler, and you don’t like the results, you can dissolve them. But in general, we need to move away from stigmatizing cosmetic procedures like this. You wouldn’t judge someone because they need to take blood pressure medicine so think twice before imposing your views of filler onto others. “I think still I think still a lot of people kind of hide this from people in their lives, and that’s terrible for all of us overall,” she says. “I get it but at the same time, if we keep these things secret, we perpetuate the stigma, and we’re not helping our fellow female.”

Perhaps your “pal” should listen to this:

How much does under eye filler cost?

In Dr. Jeanniton’s practice, she says a treatment can cost anywhere between $1,000 and $2,000 depending on what needs to be done. But prices for procedures vary, and you will have to consult with your doctor to determine the actual cost of yours.

Give it to me straight, should I do it?

I’ve been in the beauty industry for a while, and have tried a lot of products that have made a lot of promises. My go-to advice of the moment is to spend on aesthetics and save on skin care. There are inexpensive hyaluronic-acid moisturizers to keep your skin dewy on the market, but investing in an appointment with someone who can use a hyaluronic filler to noticeably plump an area like the under-eyes can truly change the look of your face in a fairly quick and painless appointment.

For me, nothing has made a bigger impact on my skin than beginning to utilize fillers in both the under eye areas (and elsewhere); however, we’re all special little butterflies flitting around with different special needs. If you’re curious about the procedure, ask around and find a doctor who provides the service. Make an appointment and work with them to achieve the goals that you have for your face. But also remember to ask questions, feel confident in your provider…and in yourself too. With or without eye circles, with or without filler, having all the information from the get can make the decision more empowering. As Dr. Jeanniton puts it: “Your body is your business.”

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cult-fave wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Fda Approval#Fillers#Off Label Use#Restalyne L#Epi Logic#Mds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
FDA
News Break
Fashion
News Break
United Nations
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

The 12 Best Men’s Skin-Care Products To Shop This Father’s Day, Because Dads Deserve Self Care, Too

Shopping for dads can be an all-around arduous task. After buying him 17 pairs of cufflinks, the funny tie he never wears, and whatever new gimmicky kitchen tool, pen, or tech gadget that you learned about from an Instagram ad that week (which boasted “Free shipping in time for Father’s Day”), it’s easy to feel at a loss. All you want is to get the important men in your life a present that they will actually use and better yet, use every day. Enter: skin care.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

What Dermatologists Want You To Know About the Effectiveness of Sunscreen Serums

You can find SPF in almost any beauty product type. But sunscreen serums are gaining traction as a lightweight product for additional protection. If you’ve ever used a serum, you’ll know that a little bit goes a long way—so how effective are sunscreen serums? Shirley Chi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in California, says they sunscreen serums are a great addition to your skin-care routine when used correctly.
Beauty & FashionByrdie

Back Tattoos: What to Know Before Getting Inked

Deciding to get any tattoo is an exciting commitment—getting a back piece, however, is also a big commitment. Tattoos on the back require a lot of time and effort from artists thanks to the amount of surface area that has to be covered and the detail they necessitate. Though any tattoo requires you to consider the time, cost, and aftercare, back pieces tend to be expensive, take multiple sessions to complete, and can be difficult to heal.
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

Thinking of getting a buzz cut like Zoë Kravitz or Adwoa Aboah? Here’s what you need to consider first

If Google is anything to go by, it seems more and more of us are considering shaving our head and getting buzz cuts. In fact, searches for 'How to shave my head' have soared 277% since March last year. It's easy to see why. Hailed as the ultimate liberating style, a buzz cut shaves time off the faff of lengthy shampoo-condition-blowdry-style sessions, not to mention looks completely badass.
Skin CareCosmopolitan

Fraxel Laser Treatment: What to Know Before Booking the Appointment

Let me guess: You’re currently thinking about getting a Fraxel laser treatment. Yeah, I'm not surprised. Ever since masks have been coming off and mascne is on the decline, everyone I know seems to be talking about Fraxel lately, and I get the allure: Nothing sounds better than waving a magical (laser) wand over your face and getting smoother, brighter skin after just one treatment. Buuuut it's not necessarily as simple as that (sorry; I'm your resident party pooper). Fraxel is one of the more ~intense~ lasers, which means before you make an appointment, we gotta talk about the pain level, the downtime, and the commitment.
Hair CarePosted by
Well+Good

This Gray-Reducing, Anti-Aging Supplement Is Like a ‘Wrinkle Cream For Your Hair’

During the early weeks of the pandemic, I looked in the mirror one morning and discovered my first gray hair. It was three inches long, and seemed to have appeared overnight. I blamed COVID-19 related stress and plucked it immediately from my scalp (which, apparently, is not as big of a deal as the myth has led us to believe). But when a few more popped up in the months that followed, I was forced to confront the truth that hair aging—and the grays that come along with it—is an inevitable part of getting older. But thanks to new innovations from a brand called Arey, it may be something we’re able to fend off for longer than ever before.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

This 8-Ingredient Serum Is the Closest Thing I’ve Found to a Facial in a Bottle

Face oils have been a skin-care staple for centuries. The past few years, these products have spiked and dipped in popularity, depending on the mood du jour (er du Instagram?!) surrounding whether or not they’ll make you break out, or on the contrary, will refine your complexion. If you are new to the world of facial oils or skeptical about if they’ll actually deliver results, opting for a lightweight, oil-based serum is a solid place to start.
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

The Only 3 Products You Need To Smooth Out Bumpy Body Skin Are All Under $35

When you’re dealing with keratosis pilaris or “KP”—those pesky bumps that some people refer to as “chicken skin”—it can be tempting to want to spend the summer sweating it out in long-sleeved everything. But according to Mona Gohara, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in Connecticut, with the help of a properly curated, three-product cocktail, you’ll be able to show off smooth, bump-free skin long after sundress season is over.
Skin CareScranton Times

Follow simple routine to care for skin

Skin care is one of the most fun things for me to talk about, but for anyone unfamiliar with it, starting a routine can be overwhelming and frustrating. Caring for your skin — your body’s largest organ — is just as important as taking care of the rest of your body. And while there are some things that will require cosmetic procedures as opposed to creams and serums, it’s still worth it to use products that keep skin healthy, balanced and protected.
Skin Carefooyoh.com

How to Get Rid of Wrinkles

It is not just women who worry about their wrinkles and fine lines as they grow older, men do too.Although men often have the advantage over women of being able to age with less visible signs, those in the age group of 35 to 50 are increasingly using Botox to banish their wrinkles, brow lines and crows' feet.
Skin CareRedbook

Everything You Need to Know About Sunscreen, According to Skin Experts

With so much information swirling around about sunscreen, it can be head-spinning to know where to start when it comes to using and choosing the best SPF formulas. So the experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab and top dermatologists have done the work for you, answering your most burning questions about sunscreen basics.
Hair CarePosted by
Well+Good

Hairstylists Say The Ordinary Hair Serum Is the $18 Ticket to Thicker, Fuller Hair

When The Ordinary hit the skin-care scene back in 2015, it was immediately lauded for its simplified, ingredient-forward products—none of which cost more than $15. The brand immediately became a cult-fave, making its way onto the shelves at Sephora and Ulta stores nationwide, and changing the expectation of affordable luxury as we knew it. Then, earlier this year, the brand launched its first hair-care products, adapting its game-changing, price-friendly formulas for our scalps and strands. One product from the line that stylists can’t stop recommending for fuller, thicker hair? The Ordinary Hair Serum.
Skin Caremarthastewart.com

What Is Filler-Free Skin Care?

Skin care products are made with a variety of natural and chemically-constructed ingredients to deliver results, whether they be anti-aging, complexion clearing, skin smoothing, or anything in between. Some ingredients are better than others, and there are certain additives to avoid if you are particularly sensitive. That's the line of thinking behind filler-free skincare brands like TAHNYC. Haven't yet heard about this new wave of products? Keep reading to learn if these formulas are for you.
Skin CareL.A. Weekly

Why You Should Invest in an Anti-aging Collagen Cream That Works as Hard as You

The popularity of collagen, a protein that your body produces naturally,has really picked up over the past couple of years. It’s now a common active ingredient in many beauty products with manufacturers of collagen creams claiming that it improves skin health, reduces the visibility of wrinkles and boosts blood flow throughout the largest organ in your body. But how much of this is really true or is it just another clever marketing gimmick?
Skin CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

The Anti-Aging Collagen Cream That 'Works Wonders' Is Just $13 Today

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The importance of a good moisturizer can't be overstated, but as you get older, you might become more interested in a face cream that doesn't just hydrate your skin, but also has an anti-aging effect. And when it comes to skin care that delivers noticeable results, Amazon shoppers say the Arvesa collagen cream (Buy It, $13, was $24, amazon.com) doesn't disappoint - and today, you can get it for nearly half the price thanks to Amazon Prime Day.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

Dermatologists Say a Diluted Bleach Bath Is One of the Best Ways To Treat Chronic Eczema—Here’s How To Do It Safely

If you’ve endured a long struggle with eczema, chances are, you’ve tried almost every lotion and cream out there. While those products are often effective, the secret to soothing eczema may live in your cleaning supply cupboard, according to Caren Campbell, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in San Francisco. Dermatologists often recommend diluted a bleach bath to treat chronic eczema.