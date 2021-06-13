Genesee County man charged for allegedly attempting to stab police officers
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says a Darien man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to stab police officers while they attempted to take him into custody.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a reported domestic incident on Harper Road in Darien, Friday morning.
Investigators say 56-year-old Dean Conboy, Sr. allegedly menaced a victim inside the home with a butcher knife, resulting in the victim allegedly barricading himself in a bedroom.
While deputies were attempting to place Conboy into custody, he allegedly grabbed the knife attempting to cause harm to the officers.
Conboy was arrested on the following charges
- Two counts of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer
- Two counts of menacing a police officer
- Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree
- Menacing in the second degree
- Attempted assault in the second degree
- Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
- Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.
Conboy is being held at the Genesee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $40,000 bail bond, and $60,000 partially secured.