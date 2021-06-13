Genesee County man charged for allegedly attempting to stab police officers

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says a Darien man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to stab police officers while they attempted to take him into custody.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a reported domestic incident on Harper Road in Darien, Friday morning.

Investigators say 56-year-old Dean Conboy, Sr. allegedly menaced a victim inside the home with a butcher knife, resulting in the victim allegedly barricading himself in a bedroom.

While deputies were attempting to place Conboy into custody, he allegedly grabbed the knife attempting to cause harm to the officers.

Conboy was arrested on the following charges



Two counts of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer

Two counts of menacing a police officer

Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree

Menacing in the second degree

Attempted assault in the second degree

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.

Conboy is being held at the Genesee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $40,000 bail bond, and $60,000 partially secured.