The Los Angeles Lakers have some crucial decisions to make this summer. The future of center Andre Drummond may depend on if he is willing to accept a veteran minimum offer. “Drummond is an archaic archetype, one that doesn’t translate well to the postseason as a starter,” wrote Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “The Lakers pumped him up all season only to bench him in their biggest game of the season. His future is somewhat tied to [Marc] Gasol and [Montrezl] Harrell, both of whom will be covered below. But unless he’s willing to accept a veteran minimum offer, or one of the Lakers’ available exceptions, depending on who they renounce and re-sign, Drummond will likely be elsewhere on opening night 2021.”