Euro 2020 stickers from Panini: See the complete album collection [VIDEO]

Kicker are reporting that AC Milan have shifted their striker search to Germany and are evaluating the profile of VfB Stuttgart youngster Sasa Kalajdzic this summer. The 23 year old has been featuring for Austra at the Euros in recent weeks following his impressive season where he scored 17 goals and provided 6 assists in 36 appearances in the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal. The striker is highly rated and an opening bid of 25 million euros is expected given he is under contract until 2023. The approach for the striker could be hindered if Stuttgart lose fellow forward Nicolas Gonzalez as they would not want to lose both their strikers in one summer.