Euro 2020 stickers from Panini: See the complete album collection [VIDEO]
With Euro 2020 fever in full swing, one of the ways to enjoy the experience of the tournament is with the recently released UEFA Euro 2020 stickers from Panini. The beautiful 96-page sticker album features all 24 participating teams. It’s the 11th official sticker book for a European Championship. The first European Championship album from Panini was for the 1980 finals in Italy. Panini and UEFA have worked together ever since.worldsoccertalk.com