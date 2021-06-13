Josh Allen and Harrison Phillips Make Buffalo Kid’s Dream Come True [VIDEO]

If you’ve read my articles or listened to my podcast, you know how I became a Dolphins fan despite being born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. I won’t take you down memory lane once more, other than to state that I’m old enough to have recognized the Bills-Dolphins rivalry in the 1990s. When people ask me the AFC East Opponent I dislike the most, I always answer the Bills. I couldn’t stand Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, Bruce Smith, Cornelius Bennett, and Steve Tasker. I couldn’t stand them. They seemingly always ended Dan Marino’s best shot to get back to a Super Bowl for most of the early and mid-90s. As those players went away, so did the rivalry. Let’s not sugarcoat it; both teams have been pretty bad since 2000. But as you look at the NFL landscape heading into the 2021 season, very few teams have as talented a roster as the Buffalo Bills do. They’re back. The flag has firmly been planted in Orchard Park, New York, in what will always be known to me as The Ralph.