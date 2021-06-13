Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Josh Allen and Harrison Phillips Make Buffalo Kid’s Dream Come True [VIDEO]

By Chris Owen
Posted by 
Country 106.5 WYRK
Country 106.5 WYRK
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's the middle of June, which is probably the quietest time of the NFL calendar year. Training camp doesn't start for another six weeks and many of the players are enjoying their last few weeks before they have to get back to work for the 2021 regular season. However, some...

wyrk.com
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wyrk.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLWHEC TV-10

Buffalo Bills' QB Josh Allen's next steps

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We all know that Josh Allen is never satisfied. After all, expectations are high for the fourth-year quarterback after last season. Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll says that, much like a golf swing, Allen is always working on his mechanics. "His follow-through, his base, his movement...
NFLBuffalo News

[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen's lack of satisfaction should serve Bills well

Vic Carucci: Josh Allen's lack of satisfaction should serve Bills well. He can't get no ... satisfaction. Josh Allen became a bona fide MVP candidate in 2020, leading the Bills to a game shy of playing for the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994. He became an elite passer and took care of the football. He became a leader on and off the field and is no doubt the face of the Bills' franchise.
NFLUSA Today

Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen named best QB at one type of throw

Blitz Josh Allen at your own risk. Our friends at the NFL Wire named the best quarterback at multiple types of throws that gun-slingers have to make in today’s game. Allen made an appearance on the list, and you guessed it, Allen’s named the best thrower of the ball when multiple defenders are coming at him.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen contract projection, 2021

The Buffalo Bills and their fans believe they’ve found the quarterback of the future in Josh Allen, the team’s 2018 first-round selection. Naturally now that the Bills have picked up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season, talks turn to a long-term contract extension. While general manager Brandon Beane and...
NFLPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Turned Into a Marvel Superhero [PHOTO]

Anyone who knows me knows how much I love anything, Marvel. I've seen all the MCU movies and even own some apparel from the Marvel Universe. One of the few things I love even more is the Buffalo Bills and Bills Mafia. Now, imagine combining the two into one. That's exactly what someone did with star quarterback Josh Allen.
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Former Buffalo Bills Rave About Being In Buffalo + Josh Allen

LeSean McCoy and other former Buffalo Bills must really miss being in Western New York and the vibe that the Bills Mafia had here in the Buffalo area. When Shady posted it the other day, former Buffalo Bills players like EJ Manuel and Sammy Watkins both commented on the post expressing their fondness for the Queen City and the Buffalo Bills.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Catching Buffalo

If you’ve read my articles or listened to my podcast, you know how I became a Dolphins fan despite being born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. I won’t take you down memory lane once more, other than to state that I’m old enough to have recognized the Bills-Dolphins rivalry in the 1990s. When people ask me the AFC East Opponent I dislike the most, I always answer the Bills. I couldn’t stand Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, Bruce Smith, Cornelius Bennett, and Steve Tasker. I couldn’t stand them. They seemingly always ended Dan Marino’s best shot to get back to a Super Bowl for most of the early and mid-90s. As those players went away, so did the rivalry. Let’s not sugarcoat it; both teams have been pretty bad since 2000. But as you look at the NFL landscape heading into the 2021 season, very few teams have as talented a roster as the Buffalo Bills do. They’re back. The flag has firmly been planted in Orchard Park, New York, in what will always be known to me as The Ralph.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Looking back at the trades that brought Josh Allen to the Buffalo Bills

Ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft, it was pretty apparent that the Bills would be drafting a quarterback. They had shown interest in almost every one of the five quarterbacks who were ultimately drafted in the first round. There was a problem, though: the team had lucked into a playoff spot in 2017, and were starting at the 21st overall pick as a result. Their 2017 trade with the Kansas City Chiefs had netted them another first-round pick—22nd overall. As a result, the team had their work cut out to climb the draft, and general manager Brandon Beane would ultimately end up managing two parallel tracks of trades to net Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.
NFLBleacher Report

Report: Josh Allen Willing to Help Bills 'a Little Bit' in New Contract; 'Loves' BUF

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is reportedly willing to create a team-friendly contract structure as he negotiates a long-term extension with the team. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler updated negotiations Sunday on SportsCenter, saying Allen won't take a discount but will look for ways to help the team remain among the NFL's best:
NFLPosted by
Blogging Big Blue

Daniel Jones picked to have Josh Allen season

The Giants are good enough to win 11 games in 2021, but could also end up with only seven wins if they don’t live up to expectations. There success will ride on quarterback Daniel Jones. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report has ranked the young NFL quarterbacks that he believes could...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 7 players who could be gone after the 2021 season

7 Cleveland Browns players who could be entering their final season with the team. The Cleveland Browns are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and should be for as long as Baker Mayfield plays well. Good teams cannot keep all their players, however, and general manager Andrew Berry will have some tough...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 3 Takeaways from minicamp practices

The Cleveland Browns have officially ended the first week of mandatory minicamp. Here are three takeaways from the first week of work. Can you remember a happier time as a fan of the Cleveland Browns? COVID-19 is starting to subside, fans can attend sporting events, the Browns appear loaded for the 2021 season, and organized team activities (OTA’s) have officially begun.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Brett Favre Has A Message For Green Bay Packers Fans

Legendary quarterback Brett Favre has a message for Green Bay Packers fans amid the drama with Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers has yet to show up for voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp, Favre does not think it’s that big of a deal. Favre weighed in on the Rodgers drama during his...