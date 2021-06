#3 Boston Bruins vs #4 New York Islanders (Adam Pelech) After Game 3, the Bruins were leading the series 2-1, however the Islanders were able to conquer the Bruins by winning 3 straight games to take the series. Adam Pelech found the score sheet in Round 2 as the Islanders defeated the Bruins 4-2 in the 2nd Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pelech assisted his team through the 2nd Round by scoring a goal in Game 1 and an assist in Game 5, bringing his 2021 playoffs points to 2 over 13 games.