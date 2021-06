NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An off-duty FDNY EMT dispatcher was arrested after she allegedly punched a woman during a traffic dispute last year, the NYPD said Monday. The 58-year-old dispatcher got into a traffic-related argument with a 27-year-old woman near Bruckner Boulevard and East Tremont Avenue in the Throgs Neck section of the Bronx on June 26 of last year, police said.