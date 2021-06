Marvel fans are well aware that Tom Hiddleston's Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War, arguably a hero's end for the sometimes evil god of mischief, but some messiness in the timeline in Avengers: Endgame resulted in him still technically kicking around which he'll do in his own Disney+ series. To add a tiny wrinkle of confusion to it all, Loki's brother will still appear in MCU movies as Chris Hemsworth will lead Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022. Despite appearances by Hiddleston in all three of preceeding Thor movies, the actor has indicated that he will not be present for the fourth film in the series.