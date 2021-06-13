Wellesley Business Buzz: Boston Sports Institute’s Wellesley Day; Wolfers lighting coming this fall; Merchants surveyed
Our roundup of the latest Wellesley MA business news:. Free event: Wellesley Day at Boston Sports Institute. Wolfers lighting coming to Wellesley Square this fall. A lighting company called Wolfers is making the move from its Waltham showroom in June to Wellesley Square come fall. The business has not specified where in Wellesley Square it will land, but choices are plenty.theswellesleyreport.com