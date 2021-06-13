Neil Finn’s Run-In with Lindsey Buckingham Fan

With his stint as Lindsey Buckingham’s replacement in Fleetwood Mac presumably on hold, Neil Finn resuscitates his own mega-selling group. Finn’s sons Liam and Elroy are now in the crew alongside bassist Nick Seymour and keyboardist-producer Mitchell Froom. The result, started in LA and finished remotely, is Crowded House’s seventh album and their first since Intriguer a whole decade ago. Thankfully the audio results are way classier than Seymour’s cover art. Long-time Crowdies may miss multi-instrumentalist Mark Hart, but credit to the youngsters for adding a touch of (Red Hot Chili) pepper to the McCartney-style Sweet Tooth. Show Me The Way could be Tame Impala channelling the Beach Boys, while the Mac repertoire would happily welcome Goodnight Everyone. Finn senior’s prescient lyrics, sugarcoated with melody for ease of delivery, help make Dreamers Are Waiting both tart and timeless. Michael Heatley.