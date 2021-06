LeBron James' 18th NBA season came to an unfortunate end last Thursday as the Los Angeles Lakers were beat out of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. The loss led some to wonder if the star could ever clinch another championship during his long career in Basketball, though James himself appeared quickly refocused on his new venture with the "Tune Squad" in the upcoming Space Jam sequel, Space Jam 2: A New Legacy. The new shoes, which are an update to the LeBron signature model, will not only accompany merchandise rollout for the new movie but will be worn by James next season.