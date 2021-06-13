Larry Bird Hilariously Blasted Charles Barkley: “You Guys Are Putting A White Guy On Me. That’s Disrespectful.”

Peter Vescey: “Things stick in my mind about Chris Paul and playoff games where he took too many three-pointers. He’s not a three-point shooter but he’s the absolute best mid-range shooter in the game today… Why the hell don’t more people do that? It’s the easiest shot in the world. It was a shot that I mastered in playgrounds, or up at Rucker [Park). You can’t stop that shot, but NO, they gotta go take three-pointers because analytics say that this is…I hate analytics, I hate the three-pointer, I’m an ABA guy. If you’re not a really good three-pointer shooter – Booker is – then why are you out there? Why is your coach allowing you to take these shots?? My God! It’s like watching the ‘Greek Freak’. What the hell is he doing taking three-pointers? My God, thank you, the Nets are like ‘Oh please! Please take the three-pointers!’ How many times do you think you’re going to get fouled out in three-point range? The guy is an idiot, and the coach is an idiot too for letting him do it. Even Embiid, I hate seeing him do it. He’s unstoppable close to the hoop, but it’s his ego saying ‘let’s shoot some three’s!'" (Full audio segment above)