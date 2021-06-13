Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Larry Bird Hilariously Blasted Charles Barkley: “You Guys Are Putting A White Guy On Me. That’s Disrespectful.”

By Denise Rutledge
legalfilingsolutions.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Bird was one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA. The Boston Celtics legend wasn’t afraid of anybody, showing that night in and night out. Larry knew he was a threat to the rest of the teams in the league, which explains why he was mad when rivals didn’t show him the respect he deserved.

legalfilingsolutions.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Charles Barkley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dan Patrick#The Boston Celtics#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsNBC Washington

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Bradley Beal Among Latest Commits for Team USA

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Beal among latest commits for Team USA originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are just a few weeks away as athletes are beginning to prepare to represent their respective nations. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers are not...
NBAYardbarker

Is Lakers' Jason Kidd Already On Dallas Mavs' Coach Short List?

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has launched the process of replacing the departed Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle, with a source telling DallasBasketball.com the new hires will be made in an "orderly'' manner. But that doesn't prevent Cuban and those close to him from starting to throw out names. Names...
NBAaudacy.com

Danny Rouhier interviews Charles Barkley as Charles Barkley on TNT's 'Inside the NBA'

The thrill of a lifetime keeps on thrilling for Danny Rouhier, who joined TNT's "Inside the NBA" Tuesday night to interview Charles Barkley as Charles Barkley. So far in the past week, one of Rouhier's Barkley impressions went viral on Twitter, was played for Barkley on "Inside the NBA," resulting in Barkley giving the impression his blessing and Shaq later calling Rouhier out on Twitter, saying, jokingly, "Anybody can do a sorry ass Barkley. Let me hear you do a Shaq impression."
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Peter Vecsey Blasts Giannis For Shooting Threes: 'The Guy is an Idiot'

Peter Vescey: “Things stick in my mind about Chris Paul and playoff games where he took too many three-pointers. He’s not a three-point shooter but he’s the absolute best mid-range shooter in the game today… Why the hell don’t more people do that? It’s the easiest shot in the world. It was a shot that I mastered in playgrounds, or up at Rucker [Park). You can’t stop that shot, but NO, they gotta go take three-pointers because analytics say that this is…I hate analytics, I hate the three-pointer, I’m an ABA guy. If you’re not a really good three-pointer shooter – Booker is – then why are you out there? Why is your coach allowing you to take these shots?? My God! It’s like watching the ‘Greek Freak’. What the hell is he doing taking three-pointers? My God, thank you, the Nets are like ‘Oh please! Please take the three-pointers!’ How many times do you think you’re going to get fouled out in three-point range? The guy is an idiot, and the coach is an idiot too for letting him do it. Even Embiid, I hate seeing him do it. He’s unstoppable close to the hoop, but it’s his ego saying ‘let’s shoot some three’s!'" (Full audio segment above)
NBAenmnews.com

WATCH: Charles Barkley LOSES IT as He’s Hilariously Interviewed by Perfect Charles Barkley Impressionist

NBA fans and beyond, people can’t get enough Charles Barkley. So the most sensible response to the love for Chuck is to have Barkley interviewed by Barkley. Last week, a sports radio host’s near perfect impression of Charles Barkley went viral and made it’s way onto TNT’s Inside the NBA set. Tuesday night, Danny Rouhier, who hosts afternoon drive alongside Grant Paulsen on Washington DC’s 106.7 The Fan, joined Inside the NBA to interview Barkley, as Barkley.
Celebritiescrossingbroad.com

Charles Barkley Talks to the Charles Barkley Impersonator

You see any of these videos with the Charles Barkley impersonator?. His name is Danny Rouhier, and he’s a sports radio host, comic, and “dork,” according to his Twitter profile. He was recently featured on TNT and then they actually got him on the show to do a segment with Barkley and the rest of the crew:
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 2 former Anthony Davis teammates to sign

There are going to be a lot of moving parts for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. A significant portion of the roster is hitting free agency this offseason and the front office is going to have to decide who stays, who goes, and who is going to replace those that do go.
NBAsanantoniofamilyassociation.com

CHARLES BARKLEY QUITS

Former NBA star Charles Barkley has been a host on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” for decades, but he just quit the show and blamed cancel culture as the reason. “We can’t even have fun any more. We’ve had fun all these years, and now all of a sudden in the last year and a half, everybody’s trying to get everybody fired, and it really sucks,” said Barkley, who came under criticism for insensitive comments about overweight people.
NBATimes West Virginian

Put me in coach, the cry of Jevon Carter

MORGANTOWN — It's a dream, yes. It's a highly unlikely dream. But every so often, dreams come true. You know it's a dream Jevon Carter is having. You may remember him — West Virginia basketball star, first-round NBA draft choice, Phoenix Suns. Playoff time has come and is now getting...
NBAfoxbangor.com

Shannon Sharpe on LeBron’s Beef With NBA, Players Deserve Blame Too!

LeBron James can’t put ALL of the blame on the NBA for the rash of injuries this season … so says Shannon Sharpe, who tells TMZ Sports players deserve some of the finger-pointing too!. Sharpe broke it all down for us at LAX this week — saying despite Bron’s claims...
NBAstockmarketpioneer.com

Kevin Durant could surpass LeBron, Jordan as NBA’s GOAT

Up front, understand that Kevin Durant does not have much use for your conversation about the greatest NBA players who ever lived. “Being The GOAT isn’t something that moves me,” he once tweeted. And that’s fine. Durant does not have to participate in any such public discourse. But despite his...
NBAava360.com

Jason Terry on Ben Simmons' free throw woes, talks Luka and Zion's frustrations | NBA | THE HERD

Former NBA player and champion Jason Terry joins Colin Cowherd to discuss more NBA playoff reactions and analyze the league's young talent, including Ben Simmons' free throw shooting woes and Luka Dončić's frustrations with the Dallas Mavericks. Hear what advice Terry gives to the Philadelphia 76ers, Luka and Zion Williamson about handling frustrations with Dallas and the New Orleans Pelicans. He also breaks down Trae Young's skill set at a young age, whether Kevin Durant is the best player in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the league-injury bug all season brought up by LeBron James.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA DFS Plays Saturday 6/19

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.
NBAava360.com

Chris Broussard makes his Game 6 winner prediction between the Hawks and 76ers | NBA | UNDISPUTED

The Philadelphia 76ers look to freeze elimination against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 to push the series to Game 7. Joel Embiid and the Sixers blew large leads in two straight games against Trae Young and the Hawks. They now find themselves in great position to close out the top-seeded Sixers at home and are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to add his prediction on who wins Game 6: the Hawks or 76ers.