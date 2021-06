George will look to build on his performance after the Clippers’ loss to the Jazz in Game Two. He posted his best scoring performance since Game Three against the Mavericks, and it seems like he could be poised to put together an encore of slate-breaking proportions. In addition to his elite scoring prowess, Paul's aggressive play has led to frequent trips to the charity line, while his activity on the boards has made way for more value production. This combination of his several nuanced skills, recent scoring breakthrough, big-game environment, and the home-court advantage could make him an excellent fantasy investment that could reap a serious "return on investment."