It feels like ages ago for Lakers fans, but former top pick Lonzo Ball was once the future in Los Angeles. Then LeBron James came in and things became more about the present. But for one transition year, LeBron James and the young Lakers spent an entire season together. In his episode of Who’s Interviewing Who from Uninterrupted, New Orleans Pelicans star revealed the best advice he received from the then 17-year face of the league. The former Lakers top pick even thanked James on Twitter for the words of wisdom.