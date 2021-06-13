Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Poots sends copy of Belfast Agreement to Macron

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czAT8_0aT1Rfkk00
Ulster politics (PA Wire)

DUP Leader Edwin Poots said he has sent French President Emmanuel Macron a copy of the Belfast Agreement to remind him about Northern Ireland’s constitutional status.

The move came after the French president reportedly suggested Northern Ireland was not part of the UK during his talks with Mr Johnson in the margins of the G7 summit.

The exchange led Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to tell Sky News: “We have serially seen senior EU figures talk about Northern Ireland as if it was some kind of different country to the UK. It is not only offensive, it has real world effects on the communities in Northern Ireland, creates great concern, great consternation.

“Could you imagine if we talked about Catalonia, the Flemish part of Belgium, one of the lander in Germany, northern Italy, Corsica in France as different countries? We need a bit of respect here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hk0x_0aT1Rfkk00
G7 Foreign and Development Ministers meeting (PA Wire)

The exchange came amid ongoing problems between the UK Governmant and the EU with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, which was designed to ensure a border would not be introduced on the island of Ireland to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

The protocol sees Northern Ireland continue to follow many of the EU rules on trade.

But the regulatory border in the Irish Sea has infuriated unionists who have called for the protocol to be scrapped.

In response to Mr Macron’s reported remarks, Mr Poots said he had written to him and attached a copy of the 1998 Belfast Agreement.

Key leaders in the European Union clearly do not even understand the basics let alone the finer details

Mr Poots said: “Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion that Northern Ireland is not part of the United Kingdom is offensive and demands a statement from the French administration which recognises Northern Ireland’s constitutional status.

“This also exposes the ignorance which lies at the heart of the EU. They seem blind to the destruction the protocol has caused to the Belfast Agreement.

“It’s five years since the (Brexit) referendum. Northern Ireland has been centre stage for most of that time yet the most powerful man in one of the most powerful EU countries still doesn’t realise that Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom. It’s incredible.”

The DUP leader added: “Key leaders in the European Union clearly do not even understand the basics let alone the finer details.

“It is time for the Government to stop talking about fixes to the protocol and get on with taking the necessary steps to remove it.”

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Edwin Poots
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#French#The Belfast Agreement#Sky News#Eu#Flemish#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Related
ProtestsPosted by
newschain

UK: Anti-Northern Ireland Protocol Protest In Belfast

This footage was filmed and produced 10 June 2021. An Anti-Northern Ireland Protocol protest was held in Belfast on Thursday, June 10. The protesters marched on Shankill Road while waving Union flag and banners. A Sinn Féin Irish unity banner was burned down by loyalist as well.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

DUP members quit amid claims of ‘purge’ of opponents of Edwin Poots leadership

Several Democratic Unionist Party members have quit the party over what is claimed to be a “purge” against those who opposed Edwin Poots during the recent leadership campaign.DUP councillors Glyn Hanna and Kathryn Owen, and former Westminster candidate Diane Forsythe, are among members to have left the Northern Ireland party during a bitter row over the ousting of Arlene Foster.The departures follow a vote to remove Mr Hanna as the chair of the DUP South Down Association at its AGM over the weekend.The councillor said there had been “open and unashamed bullying” by some in the party against people who had voiced...
Presidential ElectionForeign Policy

Is Macron the New Merkel?

In politics, there is one simple law: If you win an election, you get power. If you win reelection, you get others—at home and abroad—imitating you. Early next year, French President Emmanuel Macron and his self-proclaimed “neither left nor right” politics face this make-or-break test. If he fails, Macron will turn out to be a short-lived shooting star. (What’s more, he will likely have paved the way for the first power grab by right-wing nationalists in one of the European Union’s core countries.) If Macron wins, France will finally have found a policy mix and a president it can live with for more than the short term, and the EU will have found a poster child that demonstrates betting on Europe can actually win you political success.
EconomyThe Daily Star

Macron bemoans ‘nonsense’ innovation

French President Emmanuel Macron called out on Wednesday what he described as excesses of liquidity in the US and Chinese financial markets, some of which he said could instead foster the growth of tech companies in Europe. "We can attract a lot of Chinese and American investors because when I...
Agriculturecolerainechronicle.co.uk

Poots concerned at Free Trade Agreement

AGRICULTURE Minister Edwin Poots MLA has expressed concern following the announcement of a UK/Australian Free Trade Agreement. A Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has been finalised in board terms, with the final Agreement in Principle to be published in the coming days. Speaking of the deal, Minister Poots said: “I note...
WorldUS News and World Report

Czech Government Sends Draft Agreement on Polish Turow Mine to Warsaw

PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech government has sent Warsaw a draft proposal on ending a dispute over an open-pit coal mine in Poland near the Czech border and plans to start negotiating on the matter this week, the Czech environment minister said on Monday. Czechs living close to the Polish border...
Politicsinewstoday.net

Edwin Poots resigns as leader of the DUP

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland, Edwin Poots, announced on Thursday that he would step down, shortly after being elected to the post in May. Edwin Poots has resigned as leader of the DUP. So far, Givan is now is expected to be sworn into...
Agriculturefarmweek.com

Minister Poots launches consultation on peatland

Environment Minister Edwin Poots has launched a public consultation on. the draft Northern Ire-land Peatland Strategy 2021-2040 during a visit to Cuilcagh Mountain Special Area. of Conservation in County Fer-managh. During the visit, the Minister met with local landowners and Ulster Wildlife, who are working together and with other partners...
Politicsteletrader.com

Macron calls for coordinated EU border reopening

French President Emmanuel Macron (pictured) stated on Friday members of the European Union should coordinate their policies regarding the reopening of borders. "Some countries have reopened their borders earlier for tourist industry reasons, but we must be careful not to re-import new variants," the leader asserted. Earlier today, the World...
Public Healthasumetech.com

Merkel and Macron warn … we cannot pretend Corona is over

Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday to be careful with European football matches in view of the highly contagious Delta mutants and warned of a renewed outbreak of the epidemic on the European continent. “We can’t pretend to be die Corona epidemic over, “said Merkel...
Public Healthjioforme.com

German and French leaders warn against viral variants

German and French leaders called for caution on Friday to prevent the spread of coronavirus variants, and this week Britain urged delaying the planned mitigation of pandemic restrictions in Britain. Chancellor Angela Merkel said the number of new COVID-19 infections is currently very low in Germany, but “aggressive” delta mutations...
PoliticsBBC

As it happened: Fallout from Poots' DUP resignation

We are wrapping up the live page for today, as the impact of Edwin Poots' resignation as DUP leader continues to reverberate. It's expected the DUP will announce details on the process to find his successor next week. We'll bring you all the latest when it happens. Meanwhile, you can...
Protestsriverbender.com

Activists protest EU migration policies at Croatian border

MALJEVAC, Croatia (AP) — Dozens of human rights advocates briefly blocked Croatia’s border with Bosnia on Saturday to protest the European Union’s migration policies. The protesters demanded that EU’s border agency, Frontex, be dismantled and countries end their pushbacks of migrants trying to reach Western Europe. Waving banners reading “Stop deportation,” or “No human is illegal,” they parked cars at the border and shouted slogans against EU policies.