Why The Maine Episode Was So Funny To The Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Crew

Gordon Ramsay is continuing with his unfettered belief that where countless casual dining chains have failed, Gordon Ramsay can succeed. Not satisfied with opening a clutch of Street Pizza and Street Burger restaurants — many of them on the graveyards of other pizza and burger restaurants that began small, expanded too quickly, and collapsed due to overextension — he will now add a third Bread Street Kitchen to London with an opening in Ealing, according to Propel. The other two, in St. Paul’s and Southwark respectively, offer a straightforward, something unadventurously pan-European for everyone menu, which will play well on the chain-dominated stretch of Ealing’s Broadway shopping centre it is slated to occupy. It, along with a clutch of new restaurant openings, shows that while the opening cycle is returning to a more regular cadence, it is doing so in a market that is increasingly hostile for small independents and increasingly geared towards chains and powerful indie-corporate groups.