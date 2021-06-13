COVID-19 Vaccines Are Now Available for Kids 12 & Older: 4 Tips for Parents
In yet another milestone in our long fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, children aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines. This is truly a day to celebrate, but we can’t become complacent. It is imperative that we continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and urge everyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine to do so at their earliest opportunity.30seconds.com