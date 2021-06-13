New Trailers for ‘Fear Street’, ‘Space Jam’, and Other Horror Movies
You can’t convince me that anthropomorphic animals playing basketball against aliens while characters from A Clockwork Orange watch isn’t horror. In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.description.www.belloflostsouls.net