Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Trailers for ‘Fear Street’, ‘Space Jam’, and Other Horror Movies

belloflostsouls.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can’t convince me that anthropomorphic animals playing basketball against aliens while characters from A Clockwork Orange watch isn’t horror. In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.description.

www.belloflostsouls.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Golshifteh Farahani
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Dwayne Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Jam#Fear Street#Horror Movies#New Trailers#Space Jam#Shadyside#The Goon Squad#Nerdlucks#Titans#Cyborg#Shioli Kutsuna#Invasion#Dcsuperpets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

The Horror Movie Even Stephen King Turned Off Because It Was Just Too Freaky

When it comes to horror, there are few names as iconic as Stephen King. The horror novelist has been entertaining audiences with terrifying tales of killer clowns and haunted hotels for decades now. Naturally, it takes a lot to scare the guy who literally wrote the book on horror. As it turns out, there was one movie that King saw which he could not sit through on account of how scary it was. The found-footage classic, The Blair Witch Project. In an interview reported by Dread Central, King admitted he had to turn the film off mid-way because it was too much for him.
Moviesriver1037.com

See LeBron James in new trailer for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Warner Brothers has released a new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film, starring LeBron James and the Looney Tunes, premieres July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max. A New Legacy is the sequel to 1996’s Space Jam. The original film starred Michael Jordan as himself, whom the Looney Tunes summon to help them play basketball against space captors.
TV & Videosthemoviebox.net

Fear Street — Official Trailer

When a group of teenagers in a small town in Ohio takes it upon themselves to investigate local murders, they uncover the town's dark history, regarding connected paranormal events that occurred in different decades. Check out the official full-length trailer for "Fear Street," Netflix's new horror film trilogy based on...
MoviesComicBook

New Space Jam: A New Legacy Poster Released, Trailer Announced

There's a brand new Space Jam trailer on its way! Fans of Space Jam have been waiting years to see the upcoming sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is being released in theaters and on HBO Max next month. While we've still got a ways to go before the film actually arrives, the advertising campaign is really starting to pick up steam. On Tuesday morning, the official Space Jam Twitter account shared a brand new poster for the film and announced the arrival of the next trailer.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Fear Street’ Trailer: Netflix Adapts R.L. Stine into the Summer’s Goriest Horror Trilogy

Netflix’s “Fear Street” teaser stirred up buzz in May for two reasons: It revealed all three movies in the trilogy would roll out over three consecutive weeks in July, and it confirmed the movies would toughen up R.L. Stine’s PG-friendly books and make them R rated. Now comes the official trailer for the “Fear Street” trilogy, all installments of which are directed by Leigh Janiak.
MoviesIGN

New Space Jam 2 Poster Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow's Trailer

A new poster for Space Jam: A New Legacy has been revealed one day ahead of the film's second trailer. Space Jam: A New Legacy's latest poster was shared on Twitter and features Lebron James preparing for a high-flying dunk above Tweety Bird, Speedy Gonzales, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tasmanian Devil, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Porky Pig, and Road Runner.
Moviescinelinx.com

Time to Get Looney in Latest Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer

The Toon Squad is back in the latest trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy that shows off more of the story and humor to expect. As promised, today brings a fresh trailer for the new Space Jam movie, and it puts the focus firmly on the cartoons and jokes (where it should be).
MoviesGeekTyrant

New Trailer for SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY Features Iron Giant and King Kong Doing a Fist Bump

I really wanted this Space Jam: A New Legacy Film to be good. I was actually excited about it when it was first announced. The original film holds a special place in my heart and it’s a movie that I still enjoy watching today. But, the more I see of this sequel, the more my interest fades. I’m sure that younger audiences will enjoy it, though! After all, that’s its target market.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Fear Street: New Trailer Promises A Bloody Good Time Next Month

Fear Street is coming to Netflix next month, and a new trailer for the three-film series debuted today, part of Netflix event Geeked Week. Based on the young adult novels by R.L. Stine, the adaptation for Netflix will consist of three films, all releasing in July. And while the young adult series was decidedly PG…that is not the case at all for these three films. Check out the full trailer for the trilogy down below.
Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

Don't Pick Up the Phone — Netflix's New Fear Street Trailer Is an Homage to Horror Classics

Open up the brochure for the small fictional town of Shadyside, OH, aka "Killer Capital, USA," and you might see photos of shadows lurking in unexpected places, newspaper clippings recounting gruesome murders, or even a cryptic note from the masked killers themselves lingering nearby. In the official trailer for Netflix's Fear Street film trilogy, wrong numbers are no accident, and friendly rivalries turn deadly when 300-year-old supernatural forces take over.
TV & VideosPosted by
Forbes

‘In The Heights’ Disappointed In Theaters And On HBO Max

In the Heights had around half the opening-weekend HBO Max viewership as Angelina Jolie's Those Who Wish Me Dead last month. SambaTV is reporting that In the Heights, which opened with a deeply disappointing $11.4 million in North American theaters this weekend, also had a pretty soft “opening weekend” on HBO Max as well. The Jon M. Chu-directed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’s 2009 Broadway play notched just 696,000 viewers on the streaming platform. Now, for the record, SambaTV only measures, at least in regard to this specific stat, North American viewers watching a given piece of streaming content on a “smart TV.” So, no, it doesn’t account for phones, laptops and desktops. But just by virtue of that specific stat, it’s a pretty damn low figure for a big “day and date” HBO Max/theaters premiere.
MoviesPaste Magazine

The Trailer Park: The Best New Movie Trailers of the Week from Space Jam: A New Legacy to tick, tick...BOOM!

It’s so easy to miss a AAA trailer these days, even with all the endless marketing build-up around teasers, pre-trailers (“in one day,” etc) and other forms of cinematic hype. A good trailer is an art form, one that is able to convey a movie’s plot, tone and style all while resisting that ever-present urge to score it to a slowed-down pop song. So here’s the Trailer Park, where we’re parking all the trailers you may have skipped, missed or want to revisit from the past week. Appreciate them. Nitpick them. Figure out if the movies they’re selling are actually going to be any good. That’s all part of the fun, after all.
TV & Videoshotradiomaine.com

(Watch) Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailers

LeBron James and the Tune Squad only have one shot to win the highest stakes game of their lives. Watch them battle it out on the court against the Goon Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy in theaters and HBO Max – July 16. (Warner Brothers)
MoviesBlu-ray.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy Movies Anywhere

NBA superstar LeBron James teams up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes for this long-awaited sequel. Starring: LeBron James, Eric Bauza, Kath Soucie, Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Jon 'Bowzer' Bauman. Producers: Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Duncan Henderson. » See full cast & crew.