Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds vs. Rockies, Game Three - Previews and Lineups

By Aaron Michael
Red Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Sunday will be a big day for Tony Santillan as he will be making MLB debut for the Cincinnati Reds. This has been a long awaited milestone for the young man and Reds fans who have been watching him chuck the rock for the past six seasons. He’s had big years but control inconsistencies, and a global pandemic, have put a slow down on his progression a bit, but there is no other pitcher in the Reds system that has big game stuff like Santillan (outside of Greene and Lodolo). Santillan was originally drafted by the Reds in the 2nd Round of the 2015 draft as a high schooler out of Texas. What I remember about his is the picture we often used for him on Farmers Only had a weird mustache and he looked skinny. Now he’s filled out and he’s a big strong man with a goatee.

www.redreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The Cincinnati Reds#Farmers#Ip#Aaa#Era#Pncbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 66 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs Tony Santillan

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Colorado Rockies—having been thoroughly flummoxed by their opponent—look to avoid yet another sweep on the road. The Cincinnati Reds have dominated the Rockies in the first two games of the series with 10 or more runs in each game. After Saturday’s 10-3 loss, the Rockies desperately need a strong outing from their starting pitcher. Kyle Freeland and Germán Márquez both struggled mightily against the Redlegs. It also couldn’t hurt to see some kind of development on solving the team’s abysmal offensive road woes, as the Rockies still look fundamentally broken at the plate when not at Coors Field.
MLBsandiegosun.com

Reds turn to rookie Tony Santillan in finale vs. Rockies

The Reds are looking to head out on their nine-game road trip with momentum, while the Colorado Rockies are just looking to stop the bleeding when the two teams meet Sunday in the finale of a three-weekend series in Cincinnati. The Reds are turning to 24-year-old Tony Santillan, who will...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Padres pile up runs in second straight win over Reds

Wil Myers hit two solo homers and a double and Tommy Pham opened the game with a home run Friday night as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Cincinnati Reds 8-2. The win was the Padres' second straight to open the series after losing 13 of 17 before that.
MLBrotoballer.com

Rookie Report: Prospect Risers and Fallers for Week 12

Welcome to the latest edition of RotoBaller’s Recently Promoted Prospects series for fantasy baseball! Here I discuss some recently promoted MLB prospects and rookies , making note of what I think their upside could be for fantasy baseball managers, and whether they are potential risers or fallers. We have seen...
MLBchatsports.com

Reds vs. Padres: Pitching preview, prediction, and more

SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 18: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates with Eugenio Suarez #7 after hitting a solo home run. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) The Reds take their eight-game road-winning streak to San Diego. Who’s the hottest team in the National League, Reds Country? That’s...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Houston Series Preview

The disgraced former World Series champions are trying to start anew, but their strikeout rate is still lowest in baseball by a mile, raising the suspicions of conspiracy theorists everywhere. Record. 33-26 Head-to-Head Record. 1-3 Trend. Up! After a brief dip at the end of May where they lost six...
Over the Monster

Red Sox vs. Marlins lineups: Get your makeup on

The Red Sox and Marlins make up last Sunday’s rained out game with a late afternoon tilt at Fenway Park (5:10 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-network) behind the continually surprising Nick Pivetta. This would have been the final game of the 2020 season, and it’s remarkable how far the Red Sox...
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins vs Colorado Rockies Series Preview

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 18: Garrett Cooper #26 of the Miami Marlins slides to score in the fourth inning as Dom Nunez #58 of the Colorado Rockies awaits the throw at Coors Field on August 18, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) After a rough road-trip, the...
MLBBoston Globe

Game 60: Marlins at Red Sox lineups and notes

MARLINS (25-33): TBA. Pitching: RHP Pablo López (1-3, 2.82 ERA) Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-1, 3.77 ERA) Marlins vs. Pivetta: Aguilar 0-1, Alfaro 1-2, Berti 1-4, Brinson 1-9, Cooper 0-1, Dickerson 4-7, Duvall 2-7, Díaz 0-2, León 2-4, Marte 2-6, Sierra 2-3. Red Sox vs. López: Has not faced any...
MLBRed Reporter

Reds vs. Brewers, Game One - Preview and Lineups

The Cincinnati Reds are back in GABP, and they’ll have fans in the stands to welcome them after their impressive 4-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in #Bush. Of course, those fans will be in attendance to watch the Reds take on the Milwaukee Brewers, who are also fresh off a sweep and the winners of 9 of their last 10 games.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 60 thread: James Kaprielian vs Germán Márquez

It seems like so long ago that the Colorado Rockies swept the Texas Rangers, but its only been two games. The Rockies have since fell back to Earth, dropping two in a row to the Oakland Athletics for the series loss. It’s not been all bad, though: Brendan Rodgers finally hit his first big league home run, and Jhoulys Chacín was one pitch away from an immaculate inning. As the weather gets hotter in Colorado, the Rockies will look to do the same with a win against the A’s today to avoid the series sweep.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds vs Brewers Game Three: Lineups and preview and other things

I can’t figure, but the Reds done took four from the Cardinals and can win this series against the first-place Brewers with a win today. That’s kinda good! It’s really good to see the Reds playing good baseball. Speaking of Reds baseball, they will play another baseball game this afternoon...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 62 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Braxton Garrett

After last night’s 13-hit barrage from the Marlins, the Rockies will try to even the series in South Beach tonight. As we all know, playing away from Coors Field has been a struggle for the Rockies all season with a historically bad 4-23 record on the road. However, this Marlins club has had their own share of struggles after losing ten of their last 13 games. Will the Rockies road woes continue or are the Marlins due to turn things around? We’ll find out tonight.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Astros lineups: Are we the captains now?

The Red Sox look to avenge their three losses to the Astros last week when they host the Texas team tonight at Fenway Park (7:10 p.m., NESN) behind Martín Pérez. The Sox are on a roll right now, which makes facing the team that beat them three times in a row last week considerably less daunting than it would have felt otherwise because a) they beat that team to start their five-game winning streak and b) time makes fools of us all, and Aceves knows what we’ll be talking about at this point next week.
NFLSportsBook Review

Astros vs. Red Sox MLB Preview and Best Bet

The Boston Red Sox have won five straight, including a sweep of their arch-rival, the New York Yankees over the weekend. Now they face a Houston Astros team that took three of four from them last week in Texas. Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox. Tuesday, June 08, 2021 –...
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
FanSided

Horrifying details emerge from Marcell Ozuna arrest; What are Braves next steps?

Marcell Ozuna arrest details have been released by the Sandy Springs Police Department. Trigger Warning: This story includes graphic descriptions of domestic violence. Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested on Saturday and charged with felony assault. Sandy Springs police allege that Ozuna choked his wife and threw her against a wall, a report that comes from police who said they witnessed the incident.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Pirates Game Preview: Austin Barnes, Max Muncy In Lineup

After capturing victories in their first two games of their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Los Angeles Dodgers now go for a sweep at PNC Park. It would mark L.A.’s first sweep since they accomplished the feat against the San Francisco Giants in the middle of May. Weather permitting,...
MLBmasnsports.com

Game 59 lineups: Nats vs. Giants

Hello from Nationals Park, which hasn’t hosted a ballgame in 11 days. Yeah, it’s been a while. The Nationals return home from a nine-game road trip in which they went 4-5, used up a lot of pitchers and took a very late-night flight back from St. Petersburg, Fla., to get here for tonight’s series opener against the Giants. They may be a bit bleary eyed at this point, and the forecast of on-and-off showers won’t help.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox vs. Astros lineups: Third time’s a charm? Please?

For the second time in a week, the Red Sox enter the last game of a series with the Astros looking just to get on the board, this time behind Eduardo Rodriguez (7:10 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market). While the Sox may eventually fare better against the ‘Stros with Chris Sale...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Cincinnati Reds 6/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies will battle the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Rockies were beaten in the overall game series against the Miami Marlins and they were able to win one of the three meetings. Last Thursday, the team ended with an ugly score of 4-11. Colorado managed to get 4 runs, 8 hits, and 4 RBIs in the game. The first point was delivered by Brendan Rodgers in the 7th inning. The final point was earned by Raimel Tapia in the 8th. The team ranks 4th in the NL West standings with a 25-38 record.