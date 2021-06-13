Tigers vs. White Sox preview: It’s time to get Funky in Detroit
Yesterday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox was an ugly affair, with the good guys getting pummeled at home to the tune of 15-2. Although the team finally managed to score a run against Dylan Cease for the first time this season — in the first inning, no less — José Ureña easily had his worst outing of 2021, giving up eight runs in 1 2⁄3 innings. Meanwhile, the injury bug continues to chomp away at Detroit’s pitching staff, necessitating the use of not just one but two position players on the mound to wrap up Saturday’s blowout.www.blessyouboys.com