Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers vs. White Sox preview: It’s time to get Funky in Detroit

By Adam Dubbin
Bless You Boys
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox was an ugly affair, with the good guys getting pummeled at home to the tune of 15-2. Although the team finally managed to score a run against Dylan Cease for the first time this season — in the first inning, no less — José Ureña easily had his worst outing of 2021, giving up eight runs in 1 2⁄3 innings. Meanwhile, the injury bug continues to chomp away at Detroit’s pitching staff, necessitating the use of not just one but two position players on the mound to wrap up Saturday’s blowout.

www.blessyouboys.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Tigers#The Chicago White Sox#Time Place#South Side Sox Media#Bally Sports Detroit#Mlb Tv#Era#Baseball Savant#The Toronto Blue Jays#Il#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Trade deadline: D-backs rumored to be sellers, Sox have ties

With summer upon the Major League Baseball season, teams are forced to start figuring out whether they'll be buying or selling at the trade deadline. But some teams can figure out the answer to that question already, and the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks — who woke up 18 games out of first in the National League West — are one team that looks destined to be selling. Actually, according to FanSided's Robert Murray, the D-backs are already starting the selling process, supposedly making left fielder David Peralta available in trade talks.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

4 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox-Detroit Tigers series, including why Yasmani Grandal’s 0-for-4 day stood out and a spotlight on Tony La Russa’s strategy

Four takeaways from the series at Guaranteed Rate Field in which the Chicago White Sox won three of four games against the Detroit Tigers. 1. Tony La Russa’s milestone weekend highlighted the decisions a manager has to make. Adam Engel had his jersey taken out of the laundry Sunday so White Sox manager Tony La Russa could sign it. “It means a lot to me,” Engel said after Sunday’s 3-0 win. It ...
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox 3, Tigers 0: White Sox Seal Series Win

The Chicago White Sox took the finale of this four-game set, 3-0, to win the series, and we saw an outstanding performance from Dylan Cease and some great plays as well. With the win today and Cleveland getting crushed by the Baltimore Orioles, the White Sox now have a four-game lead in the division and a 36-23 record overall. Let’s see how the team got to their win today.
BaseballNew York Post

Female brawl breaks out in the bleachers at White Sox-Cardinals game

An all-female brawl stole the spotlight at the White Sox-Cardinals game on Monday night. While the White Sox were busy pulling out a 5-1 win over the Cardinals at home, a few unidentified women were duking it out in the bleachers behind left field. Nearby fans recorded the heated scuffle and shared videos on social media.
MLBMidland Daily News

Chicago White Sox-Detroit Runs

White sox second. Adam Engel homers to left field. Leury Garcia strikes out swinging. Zack Collins grounds out to shallow right field, Jonathan Schoop to Miguel Cabrera. Danny Mendick singles to center field. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1, Tigers 0. Tigers second. Eric...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Tigers

After yesterday’s late-night victory, the Chicago White Sox look to ensure the series win in this middle-of-the-afternoon affair against the Detroit Tigers. If they do win, the White Sox will be either the second or third team in all of baseball to 40 wins (barring what happens in the opener of the Giants doubleheader).
MLBbettingpros.com

Pitching rematch in order in tonight’s White Sox-Tigers series opener

When the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers meet in tonight’s series opener, the pitching matchup between Lucas Giolito and Tarik Skubal will be a rematch of a game where the two opposed each other last week. Betting Impact:. The White Sox are -190 moneyline favorites, according to BettingPros consensus...
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers pitch two position players in 15-2 loss to Chicago White Sox

With an expected bullpen-only game Sunday, the Detroit Tigers may have forced themselves to make a call to Triple-A Toledo for pitching reinforcements. The Tigers (26-37) sent five pitchers and two position players to the mound during Saturday's 15-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox in the second of a three-game series.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox's Dylan Cease looks to stay spotless vs. Tigers

Dylan Cease has given the Detroit Tigers fits since his major league debut in 2019. This season, they haven't even scored against him. The Tigers will try once again to solve the Chicago White Sox right-hander when they face Cease for the second time in less than a week. Cease (4-2, 3.36 ERA) is scheduled to start the second game of a three-game series in Detroit on Saturday.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Aaron Bummer: Closes out Tigers

Bummer picked up his second save, walking one and striking out two over a scoreless 10th inning in Friday's 5-4 win over Detroit. White Sox closer Liam Hendriks allowed a game-tying, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, setting up the need for a save opportunity in the 10th for Bummer.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Danny Mendick scores the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the Chicago White Sox hold on for a 5-4 win against the Detroit Tigers

A rain delay couldn’t cool off the Chicago White Sox. Danny Mendick scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by Yoán Moncada in the 10th inning, and the Sox held on for a 5-4 victory against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Comerica Park. Aaron Bummer struck out two in the bottom of the 10th as the Sox won the opener of the three-game series in Detroit. The Sox have won six of their last ...
MLBDetroit News

Tigers avoid the no-hitter, but can't escape sweep vs. White Sox

Detroit — For the first time in 2021, kids got to run the bases after Sunday's game. Good thing someone got to. The Tigers took a pass. Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon, non-tendered over the winter, continued his amazing comeback story, one-hitting the Tigers over seven innings of a 4-1 victory, completing the American League Central leaders' three-game sweep of the division doormats.
MLBdailymagazine.news

White Sox best Detroit Tigers in bizarre extra-innings finish

White Sox need extras to tame Detroit in rain-delayed win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Was that a baseball game or a fever dream? All's well that ends well, but geez... what a night. The latter half of the White Sox' 5-4, extra-innings win over the Detroit Tigers heavily...