Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game 4 Preview: Bucks Look for Another Home Win

By Kyle Carr
Brew Hoop
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter holding on to win Game 3 on Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to win again in Fiserv Forum to even the series. Brooklyn will hope to go back home with a chance to clinch the series. Where we are at. Yes, Milwaukee won Game 3, but it...

www.brewhoop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Basketball#The Milwaukee Bucks#Fiserv Forum
NBAlatestnewspost.com

2021 NBA Playoffs: Nets vs. Bucks odds, line, picks, Game 7 predictions from model on 100-66 roll

The 2021 NBA Playoffs continue on Saturday evening with a highly-anticipated Game 7 battle. The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks, with the winner set to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Milwaukee won a home contest in Game 6 on Thursday to force this winner-take-all scenario. The home team has won all six games in this series thus far. Kyrie Irving (ankle) is out for Brooklyn, with Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) out for Milwaukee.
NBABoston Globe

Bucks edge Nets in OT in Game 7, withstand Kevin Durant’s 48

NEW YORK (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks withstood Kevin Durant’s NBA-record 48 points in a Game 7, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals by beating the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in overtime Saturday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 13 rebounds, and Khris Middleton made the tiebreaking shot with 40...
NBAdailymagazine.news

Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart react to Kevin Durant, Bucks-Nets Game 7 playoff game

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks engaged in a memorable instant classic on Saturday night in a Game 7 of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. To get to that point, the two teams already had memorable performances, none more so than Kevin Durant's Game 5 in which he scored 49 points with 17 rebounds and 10 assists while playing all 48 minutes in a win.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant rips TOURE for NBA Finals take

The Brooklyn Nets lost a heartbreaking Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, closing the door on their hopes for an NBA title after compiling a talented, daunted Big Three. Just days after the loss, Nets star Kevin Durant has been active on Twitter and ripped TOURE for his take on the unfortunate state of the league after the stars got bounced.
NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA Player Props: Nets vs. Bucks 6/19/2021

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks face off in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference series, and there is plenty of value across the board in terms of NBA player props. Let’s take a look at the best NBA player props to make you money. Kevin Durant to score 40+...
NBABlazer's Edge

2021 NBA Playoffs Open Thread: Bucks vs. Nets Game 7

The Brooklyn Nets face the Milwaukee Bucks in Game Seven back at home in the Barclays Center this evening. The Nets have been plagued by injuries in the series, forcing them to change their rotations every fame. The Bucks have struggled to win in Brooklyn, but after commanding performances in Game Six by both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Bucks may have more energy than the beaten-up Nets. What really matters is which version of James Harden shows up in Brooklyn tonight.
NBABrew Hoop

Flipping The Script: On the Milwaukee Bucks Pulling Out an Incredible Series Win

The Milwaukee Bucks besting the Brooklyn Nets still doesn’t feel real. Years and years of heartbreak have inevitably led to trust issues between our fanbase and the franchise we blindly follow. All day Saturday, I felt my stomach churn in anticipation of what I presumed would be another gut punch. And then, after all the shouting, ref cursing, cries of agony, free throw woe, and begging for buckets to fall, after all that, this team, from top to bottom, flipped the goddam script.
NBASporting News

Nets vs. Bucks score, results: Milwaukee survives Kevin Durant's heroics in Game 7 win

Kevin Durant tried to will the Nets to a victory, but the Bucks are going to the Eastern Conference finals after winning a back-and-forth Game 7. Durant, who scored 48 points, nearly played the hero role to perfection. He hit a game-tying shot with one second left in regulation to send the game to overtime. It marked the first overtime in an NBA Game 7 since Spurs-Mavericks in the 2006 Western Conference semifinals.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Nets Vs. Bucks Game 7 Goes Down Tonight: How To Watch

When the Brooklyn Nets took a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the NBA playoffs, many felt like the Bucks were finished. Giannis Antetokounmpo was missing a ton of shots and players like Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday just looked soft. In Games 3 and 4, that all changed as all three of those players stepped up and helped tie the series. The Brooklyn Nets were also dealt a horrific hand as Kyrie Irving suffered an ankle injury that has kept him out of the rest of the series.
NBAwmleader.com

Nets takeaways in Game 7 loss to Bucks, including Kevin Durant’s heroics coming up just short

The Nets season came to an end, as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in overtime in Game 7, 115-111. 1. The Nets trailed 82-81 at the start of the fourth quarter, and a couple of big threes from Blake Griffin and Joe Harris helped give them a three-point lead, and got it up to five with just under four minutes to go. The Bucks came back though, and had a four-point lead with 1:05 to go. Durant hit a midrange jumper to cut the deficit to two. Middleton missed the icing-on-the-cake three, but the Bucks again cost their own rebound. The Bucks couldn’t get a shot off, and the Nets took over with six seconds to go. Of course, Kevin Durant tied the game on an insane shot with a second left, with his toe just barely touching the three-point line. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game-winner, which sent the game to overtime, tied at 109. Durant had 48 points – the most in any Game 7 ever – after regulation.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA playoffs 2021: By the tip of Kevin Durant's shoe, the Milwaukee Bucks are finally halfway to their goal

The game could've been a movie, the action on the sidelines a soap opera and the dialogue between Kevin Durant and his longtime friend P.J. Tucker a stage play. But for all the drama that spilled on the floor Saturday night in an epic overtime Game 7 that saw the Milwaukee Bucks outlast the Brooklyn Nets, 115-111, all the exhaustion that led to fatigue and respect-filled hugs afterward, this was the bottom line: The Bucks' stars are healthy.