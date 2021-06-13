NASA is designing a space telescope to protect Earth from asteroid impacts
NASA is planning a new telescope to detect potentially dangerous asteroids and comets that could threaten the planet. The space telescope, called the Near-Earth Object Surveyor, or NEO Surveyor, is part of an increasing interest in planetary defense, an effort that aims to discover objects that could come dangerously close to Earth. Asteroids and comets that come within 30 million miles are known as near-Earth objects, or NEOs.www.digitaltrends.com