Let's put a stop to this madness, return to reason

Rarely do we have the privilege of reading an opinion letter to the U-B as concisely worded as Gerald Steinhauer’s accurate analysis of the GOP on June 8. After 75 years as a conservative Republican, I have finally resigned. I can no longer support racist bigotry, voter suppression, conspiracy theories and abject devotion to the most despicable and corrupt individual ever elected to the highest office in our land. It is impossible to enumerate the lies Donald Trump has told his followers including his insane belief the last election was ”stolen” from him.