Wyoming store a witness to national collector card craze

Introduction: Our first card collector feature will be on one of the long time staples of sports card Instagram. Bernie from @ninercardcollector is one of the founding fathers and cornerstones of sports card Instagram who will forever be a part of the hobby’s history. In his time on Instagram he has amassed over 10,000 followers by showcasing his 49ers collection. Growing up in California as a die hard 49ers fan and card collector, it was only right that he started a 49ers collection. It is not often you see a collection as in depth and jaw dropping as his 49ers collection. Although many of Instagrams newer users might know him for his PSA group submission (@levelupsubs) that started in October of 2020. Bernie was a revolutionary in the world of sports card Instagram by being one of the first Instagram live breakers. Breaking with Bullpen LA, Beast Breaks, and occasionally Master Breakers he has established himself as one of the great people in the hobby who many lookup to, view as a role model, and make sports card Instagram such a special place. Serving our country as a Marine, Bernie is one of the most captivating, interesting, and intelligent people on Instagram, who we were lucky enough to do an interview with for our first ever Card Ladder Collector Showcase.