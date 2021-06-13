Cancel
Knoxville, TN

Impact Report: Vols Add Elite Speed, Versatility in RB Sampson

By Matthew Ray
Posted by 
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 8 days ago


Tennessee continues a hot streak on the recruiting trail by adding a commitment from vastly underrated Louisiana running back Dylan Sampson. We take a look at the Dutchtown prospect will bring to Knoxville.

Background

The Vols already have a young stable of backs that are expected to produce at a high level, but Sampson adds another element with his speed. The name of the game is speed in the SEC, and the Louisiana native is as fast as anyone in the class. He is a track star, and he has put up blistering 100m times. Sampson has eclipsed 1,000 yards on multiple seasons during his high school days, and his speed is a key reason for that, but there is more to his game, which the Vols covet.

Fit

The 5'10", 180lbs back is not the biggest player in the class, but he runs like he is. When a defender is able to get Sampson sized up, he makes them pay for and runs well through contact. Sampson will be the ideal scatback in Tennessee's offense that can make plays in a variety of ways while bringing added special teams value. Sampson is a natural pass catcher, which is a key requisite for playing in Josh Heupel's offense. Elsewhere, the Louisiana native's speed is obvious when he gets to the second level, but his vision sets him apart. Sampson's ability to set up his blocks and set up defenders is key. He does not let arm tackles bring him down, as he runs through contact routinely after making defenders guess.

Impact Rating

7 of 10. Sampson is highly underrated in this class. He has a nice list of offers, but the Vols won out. He is the perfect first back to add to this class, as he has room to grow physically and within his own game. You can never bring enough speed to your roster, and there is no other running back the Vols could add in this class that would possess what Sampson has. This also sets Jerry Mack up to go big game hunting with his other spot, as he can focus in on landing one of the bigger, immediate impact prospects in the group.

